ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Lincoln Co. one-year-old safe, father speaking with investigators

LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found a one-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning. According to Twitter posts from the official account of the TBI, Roberto Godinez III was found safe Monday morning but the father is reportedly at large at this time.
WAFF

Two arrested in Killen Friday for stealing car

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Killen Friday for stealing a car from the Walmart on Hough Road. According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday and were able to identify the offender as Austin Bevis.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in Grant. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road. A male was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur PD releases identity of human remains found July 2020

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department released the identity of human remains that were found on July 31, 2020 in Morgan County on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Ashford Floyd was taken to Decatur General Hospital on July 15, 2020. Floyd was released from the hospital that day. Police were later notified a week later that friends and family had not heard from Floyd.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Drivers identified in deadly two-vehicle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the people involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash. According to a spokesperson with ALEA, Kenwin Printup of Georgia was killed when the Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving struck logs that were being carried by a tractor-trailer driven by Christopher Kidd.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area. According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

One person shot at New Market gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
NEW MARKET, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD responded to an armed robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 2:50 p.m. on Friday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the armed robbery took place at 1803 University Drive. A caller reported being robbed by a male at gunpoint. Sgt. White says there...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed

Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. META halting construction in Huntsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue along with the Huntsville Emergency Medical Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire on Clubview Drive. A firefighter on the scene said that when units arrived on the scene, everyone was out of the home. However, officials say that at least one person was injured but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Drueke Family weighs in on Griner's release

Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene Monday morning. Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. People are buying less for holidays due to rising inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. Sunny and cool weather Saturday and Sunday. Updated: Dec. 17,...
WAFF

Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Financial Friday: Ways to spend less this holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is no way around it, holiday shopping is expensive, especially this year. Managing your money can be a challenge any time of the year, so how can you get through Christmas without breaking the bank?. WAFF 48 spoke with Redstone Federal Credit Union’s LeJuan George,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

People are buying less for holidays due to rising inflation

Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. House fire reported on Clubview Dr. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene Monday morning. Private companies set to build new student housing on Holmes Ave. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST. Private companies set to build new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy