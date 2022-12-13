Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
As Christmas nears, shoppers finish checking off their list
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week from now will be Christmas day, with many gifts given and opened. That leaves a few precious days to finish all the shopping to check everyone off their list. “We are out here looking for some last-minute Christmas items and looking in particular for...
KWCH.com
Last-minute holiday shoppers encouraged to stay local for ‘Super Saturday’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the busiest shopping days of the year are mentioned, most likely think about the weekend after Thanksgiving, kicking off with Black Friday. But as we approach the final week before Christmas the upcoming weekend has the potential to bring out more shoppers. Friday, 12 News...
KWCH.com
Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
KWCH.com
1 critically injured as WFD responds to five overnight fires
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department says it responded to five reported fires overnight, three in structures that were being used as shelter and were not supposed to be inhabited. One person was critically injured. WFD did not name all five locations, but it did find evidence of...
KWCH.com
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A South Hutchinson daycare is trying to figure out its next steps after being deemed no longer eligible for a federal food program. The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburse the costs of food for qualifying home daycares, childcare centers and adult care centers.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a rain/snow mix will develop across parts of Kansas tonight, then get better for much colder weather into the week ahead. A mix of rain and snow will develop over south central and eastern Kansas tonight with activity continuing into Monday...
KWCH.com
Cool Sunday, rain and snow overnight into Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be our warmest day for a while with much colder weather on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens....
KWCH.com
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
KWCH.com
Messy Monday morning commute
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says cold front number one will move across Kansas today. Some light rain and/or snow is likely this morning and while nothing heavy is expected, some area roads may be a little messy on the way in to work and school. After warming...
KWCH.com
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
KWCH.com
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
KWCH.com
Nice weekend, dangerous cold next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, however sunshine combined with westerly winds today will push temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s across Kansas today and Sunday. Winds will be gust Sunday afternoon and clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Dry weather persists through the weekend.
KWCH.com
Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
KWCH.com
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
KWCH.com
2nd suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man arrested after a standoff in southeast Wichita appeared in court in Sedgwick County court on Friday. Saul Valenciana is one of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone. Police found Boone’s body in Sumner County earlier this month. They believed he died in Wichita on Nov. 24.
KWCH.com
Ron Allen, who coached East to 2 state basketball championships, dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Allen, who coached boys basketball at Wichita East High School for 18 years and led the Blue Aces to state championships in 2002 and 2005, died Thursday night. He was 71. Allen most recently was an assistant coach at Newman University, where his son, R.J.,...
KWCH.com
Derby moves to 5-0 with win over Carroll
Fans in Wichita gathered to watch the U.S. beat Iran, 1-0, move on to World Cup knockout stage. Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship. LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to the SEC championship game.
