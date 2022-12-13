ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWCH.com

As Christmas nears, shoppers finish checking off their list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week from now will be Christmas day, with many gifts given and opened. That leaves a few precious days to finish all the shopping to check everyone off their list. “We are out here looking for some last-minute Christmas items and looking in particular for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 critically injured as WFD responds to five overnight fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department says it responded to five reported fires overnight, three in structures that were being used as shelter and were not supposed to be inhabited. One person was critically injured. WFD did not name all five locations, but it did find evidence of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a rain/snow mix will develop across parts of Kansas tonight, then get better for much colder weather into the week ahead. A mix of rain and snow will develop over south central and eastern Kansas tonight with activity continuing into Monday...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Cool Sunday, rain and snow overnight into Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be our warmest day for a while with much colder weather on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson teen seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Messy Monday morning commute

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says cold front number one will move across Kansas today. Some light rain and/or snow is likely this morning and while nothing heavy is expected, some area roads may be a little messy on the way in to work and school. After warming...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Nice weekend, dangerous cold next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, however sunshine combined with westerly winds today will push temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s across Kansas today and Sunday. Winds will be gust Sunday afternoon and clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Dry weather persists through the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2nd suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man arrested after a standoff in southeast Wichita appeared in court in Sedgwick County court on Friday. Saul Valenciana is one of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone. Police found Boone’s body in Sumner County earlier this month. They believed he died in Wichita on Nov. 24.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Ron Allen, who coached East to 2 state basketball championships, dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Allen, who coached boys basketball at Wichita East High School for 18 years and led the Blue Aces to state championships in 2002 and 2005, died Thursday night. He was 71. Allen most recently was an assistant coach at Newman University, where his son, R.J.,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby moves to 5-0 with win over Carroll

Derby moves to 5-0 with win over Carroll
WICHITA, KS

