BVNK interview at FMLS 2022: Chris Harmse talks regulated crypto payments
The 10th anniversary edition of Finance Magnates London Summit has taken place between 21 – 23 November 2022 at the Old Billingsgate, London. The conference accommodated a varying array of industry panels, workshops and fireside chats led by pioneers of the financial services, crypto, payments and fintech industries. Among...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
ASX names Daniel Moran as Chief Compliance Officer
The appointment of Daniel Moran as Chief Compliance Officer possibly ends this year’s C-level executive reshuffle that included a new CEO and CFO. The Australian Securities Exchange, ASX Limited, has announced that Daniel Moran has been confirmed in the role of Chief Compliance Officer of the company, having resigned as a Company Secretary of ASX effective 1 January 2023.
Windsor Brokers taps Mina Samir to head MENA business development
FX and CFDs brokerage Windsor Brokers has appointed Mina Samir to lead the firm’s business development across the Middle East and Africa region. In his new role, he will be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities, as well as expanding the company’s presence in the MENA region.
€100k: CySEC fines BCM Begin Capital (CapitalPanda and ProfitLevel) for “possible violations”
The brokerage firm operates ProfitLevel, CapitalPanda, and Begin Capital Markets. The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has fined BCM Begin Capital Markets CY Ltd €100,000 for “possible” violations of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017 – L.87(I)/2017. The CySEC-regulated CFD brokerage...
Netherlands hits KuCoin with regulatory warning
The Dutch Central Bank is warning investors that KuCoin – the fourth-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume – is operating in the Netherlands without being authorised to do so. The central bank also fired a warning shot across the bow of unlicensed platform selling cryptocurrency...
UK hedge fund manipulated FX market to trigger $20m payout
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today filed charges against UK-based hedge fund Glen Point Capital and its co-founder Neil Phillips for alleged foreign-exchange market manipulation. The regulator accuses Phillips, who is also chief investment officer at Glen Point, of manipulating the US dollar/ South African rand exchange rate...
CLS FX reports drop in monthly volumes as year-end lull weighs
Total daily traded volume submitted to CLS for settlement took yet another step back in November as the year-end lull hit market activity. The metrics showed a weak performance in the group’s FX business as the year got off to a calm end while no events were able to whip up a market frenzy.
