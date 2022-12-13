ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
goldderby.com

Tony Revolori interview: ‘Willow’

“It felt like I was living out my fantasy,” declares Tony Revolori about his leading role in the Disney+ fantasy drama “Willow.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m sure everyone hopefully has done it as kids where you pick up a stick and you pretend it’s a sword. You’re a knight, you’re a samurai, or whatever it might be. It’s living out your imagination, but in real life.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com

James Corden interview: ‘Mammals’

“Anyone who isn’t wracked with a huge amount of doubt I can’t understand,” admits James Corden. For our recent webchat he continues, “Everything I do, I’m thinking, ‘should I be here?’ I don’t even think it’s the nature of being a performer, I think it’s the nature of being a human being.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com

Britt Lower interview: ‘Severance’

“It’s been so gratifying to watch the fans fall in love with ‘Severance,'” says actress Britt Lower, who plays Helly on the Apple TV+ thriller. “When we were making the show we were in this bubble, figuring out what the show was. We all fell in love with these characters and with Dan Erickson‘s writing and Ben Stiller‘s direction. We were also like, ‘This is pretty weird! Do you think people will get this? Will they enjoy it as much as we are enjoying making it?’ We had no clue that it would touch peoples’ hearts and minds in the way it has.” Watch our video interview above.
goldderby.com

Roslyn Kalloo and Chris Donaldson interview: ‘Women Talking’ editors

“I found it very boldly feminist and incredibly moving, and I knew it was going to be in [writer-director Sarah Polley‘s] hands a really great, special film,” says editor Roslyn Kalloo about working on the film “Women Talking.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Kalloo and her fellow editor Chris Donaldson above.
goldderby.com

‘Babylon’ sound team interview

When it came time to staff up the sound department for his epic Hollywood drama “Babylon,” director Damien Chazelle enlisted some of his Oscar-nominated “La La Land” and “First Man” collaborators to bring the project to aural life. It was a good thing, too: “Babylon” is an ambitious and unhinged tour-de-force that tracks Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures and includes blood, sweat, tears, other bodily fluids, and even snake venom — and all the accompanying sounds.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldderby.com

Making of ‘Limitless With Chris Hemsworth’ lively roundtable table

Ask anyone involved in the Disney+ nonfiction series “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” from National Geographic what makes the show stand out, and it’s likely they’d say the same thing: Chris Hemsworth himself. The movie star, most famous for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings honesty and humanity to the series that allows its deeper lessons about health and aging to land with greater impact.
goldderby.com

Jane Fonda movies: 15 greatest films ranked from worst to best

Jane Fonda is a two-time Oscar winner for “Klute” (1971) and “Coming Home” (1978), both for Best Actress. She was also nominated “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” (1969), “Julia” (1977), “The China Syndrome” (1979), “On Golden Pond” (1981), and “The Morning After” (1986).

Comments / 0

Community Policy