Tony Revolori interview: ‘Willow’
“It felt like I was living out my fantasy,” declares Tony Revolori about his leading role in the Disney+ fantasy drama “Willow.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m sure everyone hopefully has done it as kids where you pick up a stick and you pretend it’s a sword. You’re a knight, you’re a samurai, or whatever it might be. It’s living out your imagination, but in real life.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
James Corden interview: ‘Mammals’
“Anyone who isn’t wracked with a huge amount of doubt I can’t understand,” admits James Corden. For our recent webchat he continues, “Everything I do, I’m thinking, ‘should I be here?’ I don’t even think it’s the nature of being a performer, I think it’s the nature of being a human being.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Britt Lower interview: ‘Severance’
“It’s been so gratifying to watch the fans fall in love with ‘Severance,'” says actress Britt Lower, who plays Helly on the Apple TV+ thriller. “When we were making the show we were in this bubble, figuring out what the show was. We all fell in love with these characters and with Dan Erickson‘s writing and Ben Stiller‘s direction. We were also like, ‘This is pretty weird! Do you think people will get this? Will they enjoy it as much as we are enjoying making it?’ We had no clue that it would touch peoples’ hearts and minds in the way it has.” Watch our video interview above.
Roslyn Kalloo and Chris Donaldson interview: ‘Women Talking’ editors
“I found it very boldly feminist and incredibly moving, and I knew it was going to be in [writer-director Sarah Polley‘s] hands a really great, special film,” says editor Roslyn Kalloo about working on the film “Women Talking.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Kalloo and her fellow editor Chris Donaldson above.
‘Babylon’ sound team interview
When it came time to staff up the sound department for his epic Hollywood drama “Babylon,” director Damien Chazelle enlisted some of his Oscar-nominated “La La Land” and “First Man” collaborators to bring the project to aural life. It was a good thing, too: “Babylon” is an ambitious and unhinged tour-de-force that tracks Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures and includes blood, sweat, tears, other bodily fluids, and even snake venom — and all the accompanying sounds.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Making of ‘Limitless With Chris Hemsworth’ lively roundtable table
Ask anyone involved in the Disney+ nonfiction series “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” from National Geographic what makes the show stand out, and it’s likely they’d say the same thing: Chris Hemsworth himself. The movie star, most famous for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings honesty and humanity to the series that allows its deeper lessons about health and aging to land with greater impact.
From Avatar: The Way of Water to I Hate Suzie Too: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
The first of four planned sequels to James Cameron’s aquatic epic. Presumably if this one doesn’t perform, we won’t see the rest, so if you’re keen for more Avataring, make sure you buy a ticket. Kate Winslet joins original stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver.
Jane Fonda movies: 15 greatest films ranked from worst to best
Jane Fonda is a two-time Oscar winner for “Klute” (1971) and “Coming Home” (1978), both for Best Actress. She was also nominated “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” (1969), “Julia” (1977), “The China Syndrome” (1979), “On Golden Pond” (1981), and “The Morning After” (1986).
