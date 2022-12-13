Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said...
MySanAntonio
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen....
MySanAntonio
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of...
MySanAntonio
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. At least 118 women dead and nearly...
MySanAntonio
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
MySanAntonio
Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic
BOSTON (AP) — A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on a federal charge that he threatened a doctor at a clinic who works with gender nonconforming children, the Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says. Court documents say that on Aug. 31, after social media accounts began...
MySanAntonio
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
Below freezing weather to hit San Antonio, Texas Hill Country on Friday
'Now is the time to prepare for bitterly cold air.'
Comments / 0