Delaware State

A wintry forecast and some seasonal help: It's your Wednesday briefing

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
 5 days ago

This season may have seemed mild so far, but some wintry weather may be headed our way although it is probably not yet time for snow angels.

Stick with us all year for weather, traffic, and other updates as we keep you informed on everything from superstorm prep to snowfall predictions.

I’m New Audience Editor Tammy Paolino. Welcome to Wednesday’s Daily Briefing.

Need a little help this holiday season, or looking for more ways to give back? Find out where to find free gifts, and what organizations need donations, in this story by Cameron Goodnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTLCE_0jhWzi8y00

And news reporter Hannah Edelman has details on where to get a free meal or groceries this holiday season.

Are you seeking Christmas dinner reservations, a hostess gift for a foodie, or New Year’s Eve plans? You’ll find all that and more at our one-stop for all things Holidays 2023.

Did you know you can help choose Delaware Online’s Athlete of the Week? Each week, sports reporter Brad Myers gathers nominees from throughout the region.

You can check out the week’s nominees every Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Still catching up on all the high school football action this weekend (or still celebrating?) Don’t miss our photo gallery from Saturday’s triple-header.

If you love winter sports, be sure to follow all the action on our local sports Instagram, @DEGameDay , for all season long. You’ll find the basketball games we plan to cover this week and much more.

And now, whip up that peppermint mocha (or maybe a green tea matcha?) and settle in for the day’s top headlines:

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: A wintry forecast and some seasonal help: It's your Wednesday briefing

