Denton, TX

Student, professors receive $10K grant for autism research in Latino families

A university doctoral student and two professors will conduct research on childhood autism intervention in Latino families with a $10,000 Lupe Murchison Foundation grant. Isabel Cunningham, a doctoral student in the department of behavior analysis, will be the primary investigator for the project. College of Health and Public Service professor Shahla Ala’i-Rosales and College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences professor Alicia Re Cruz will serve as primary and secondary advisors, respectively. The research will be for Cunningham’s dissertation.
