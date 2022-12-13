A university doctoral student and two professors will conduct research on childhood autism intervention in Latino families with a $10,000 Lupe Murchison Foundation grant. Isabel Cunningham, a doctoral student in the department of behavior analysis, will be the primary investigator for the project. College of Health and Public Service professor Shahla Ala’i-Rosales and College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences professor Alicia Re Cruz will serve as primary and secondary advisors, respectively. The research will be for Cunningham’s dissertation.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO