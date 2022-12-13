Read full article on original website
Zanoni on mud bridge delay: 'We know that this is a serious issue'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sinkhole that crippled the mud bridge between Corpus Christi's South Side and Flour Bluff on Monday is the latest example of years of neglect and inefficient streets maintenance in Corpus Christi, said City Manager Peter Zanoni on Friday. City officials held a news conference...
Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators. Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."
Yorktown 'mud bridge' expected to take one month to complete, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi just released plans saying that the Yorktown Mud Bridge will take one month to complete. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down due to road damage. Corpus Christi Director of Public...
Teen dies after his truck hit a concrete culvert in San Patricio County
SINTON, Texas — A teenager died after he drove his truck off the roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert on County Road 2249 in San Patricio County, according to DPS officials. Allister Logan Zimmerman was driving northbound at 4:40 p.m. Friday when he drove off the roadway and...
Coastal Bend holiday shopping in full effect
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one week away from Christmas, it is crunch time at La Palmera mall. This is one of the busiest weekends out of the entire year. Assistant manager of Bath & Body Works, Jennifer Gifford spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have seen a really nice increase in traffic in our stores. This is definitely the funnest time of the year for us, we staff up, we plan and prep all through the summer and fall season."
Thank you for a successful Share Your Christmas, South Texas!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers are in, and this year's Share Your Christmas food drive was a whopper of a success!. Thanks to the generous people of South Texas, the 35th Annual Share Your Christmas campaign raised a total of $94,404.96 for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Amazingly enough, over $17,000 worth of the campaign's total monetary donations were raised by local school-aged kids.
Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Man dies after his tractor-trailer flips on road shoulder in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County. Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.
Give back this holiday season at the city's public libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting collection drives at all city public libraries benefitting the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services and local nonprofit agencies. The Critter Comfort Drive is accepting new, unopened cans of cat food, dog food, blankets, towels, and chew toys. Bagged...
Coastal Christmas ice skating event glides to American Bank Center Dec. 19-23
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pack it up, Jack Frost, the Coastal Bend is making its own Winter Wonderland – indoors!. American Bank Center General Manager Daniel Melise joined us live to invite the public to the 4th Annual Coastal Christmas ice skating events taking place from Dec. 19-23.
texasstandard.org
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
New study suggests handing child a screen to solve tantrum may hinder emotional regulation down the road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When a child throws a tantrum, we sometimes give them a device, such as a smart phone or tablet, to calm them down-- but this could encourage bad behaviors in the future, according to a new study. Dr. Gregg Silverman said distracting children with a...
Santa Claus, free treats and haircuts coming to Beeville Dec. 21
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is coming to town... Beeville, that is!. Susana Morón with St. James Church in Beeville joined us live to invite the public to Beeville's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 21.The event will feature free photos with Santa Claus, door prizes and old-fashioned goody bags for the kids in attendance.
Packery Channel barge to be moved
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The partially sunken construction barge near the Packery Channel jetty on the Island will undergo salvage operations, starting Wednesday. Strong currents and high water from Hurricane Ian caused the barge to shift and become stranded. The salvage operation will impact access to a portion of...
Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
Man dies after being shot on Tripoli Drive on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4100 block of Tripoli Drive on Thursday. Corpus Christi Police Department officers that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, resulting in a 36-year-old man being taken to the hospital. He and later died. Officers arrested...
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
Disabled little girl's holidays are looking up after CC fencer builds her a custom ramp
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Odem family that's been through trying times is finally getting some relief for its 6-year-old daughter Dakota Garcia thanks to the generosity of a local fencing company. Built Strong CC, a local fencing company, made a ramp -- free of charge -- for Dakota,...
