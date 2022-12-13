ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators. Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend holiday shopping in full effect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one week away from Christmas, it is crunch time at La Palmera mall. This is one of the busiest weekends out of the entire year. Assistant manager of Bath & Body Works, Jennifer Gifford spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have seen a really nice increase in traffic in our stores. This is definitely the funnest time of the year for us, we staff up, we plan and prep all through the summer and fall season."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Thank you for a successful Share Your Christmas, South Texas!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers are in, and this year's Share Your Christmas food drive was a whopper of a success!. Thanks to the generous people of South Texas, the 35th Annual Share Your Christmas campaign raised a total of $94,404.96 for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Amazingly enough, over $17,000 worth of the campaign's total monetary donations were raised by local school-aged kids.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
texasstandard.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
KIII 3News

Santa Claus, free treats and haircuts coming to Beeville Dec. 21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is coming to town... Beeville, that is!. Susana Morón with St. James Church in Beeville joined us live to invite the public to Beeville's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 21.The event will feature free photos with Santa Claus, door prizes and old-fashioned goody bags for the kids in attendance.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Packery Channel barge to be moved

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The partially sunken construction barge near the Packery Channel jetty on the Island will undergo salvage operations, starting Wednesday. Strong currents and high water from Hurricane Ian caused the barge to shift and become stranded. The salvage operation will impact access to a portion of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

