Delaware State Hornets take on the Wagner Seahawks on 9-game slide
Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-10) BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State heads into the matchup with Wagner after losing nine in a row. The Hornets have gone 1-2 at home. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 3.2. The...
Temple puts home win streak on the line against Maryland-Eastern Shore
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-7) at Temple Owls (6-6) BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Owls are 4-2 on their home court. Temple is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Hawks are 0-7 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore...
