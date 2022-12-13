ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delaware State Hornets take on the Wagner Seahawks on 9-game slide

Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-10) BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State heads into the matchup with Wagner after losing nine in a row. The Hornets have gone 1-2 at home. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 3.2. The...
DOVER, DE
Temple puts home win streak on the line against Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-7) at Temple Owls (6-6) BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Owls are 4-2 on their home court. Temple is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Hawks are 0-7 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

