Wagner Seahawks (5-4) at Delaware State Hornets (1-10) BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State heads into the matchup with Wagner after losing nine in a row. The Hornets have gone 1-2 at home. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 3.2. The...

DOVER, DE ・ 8 HOURS AGO