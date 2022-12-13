Read full article on original website
Services planned for longtime Ridgefield resident Anne (Prendergast) Mitchell, 96
Anne (Prendergast) Mitchell, 96, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Hampton, CT. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Mitchell. Anne was born in Queens, New York on September 8, 1926, a daughter of the late James and Anne (Gibbons)...
Milford beachside cafe set to close, The Bees Knees searches for new hive
The Bees Knees Cafe located at 17 Broadway in the Walnut Beach area of Milford, says they have been stung with some unfortunate news. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our closing at this location on Saturday, December 31, 2022," the Bees Knees team explains.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: EFfective Educational and Therapeutic Services
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT EFfective Educational...
Ridgefield resident Wendy Lionetti to receive Spirit of Dr. King award at Playhouse celebration on January 16
On Monday, January 16, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm, the Town of Ridgefield will present the 27th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration, honoring the legacy of the great civil rights leader with an awards ceremony, speakers and performances. The Spirit of Dr. King Community Service Award is presented...
United Way of Western Connecticut Adds to Board of Directors and Renews its Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work
United Way of Western Connecticut announced additions to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration held earlier this week. Two new members, Tim Ackerly and Tracy Ellis Williams, were elected and will assume their positions immediately. In addition to the new members, the organization moved...
Applications Sought for Ridgefield’s Next Poet Laureate
Poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March 2023. Jennes was selected in April 2020 for this Town-appointed position which was created to “promote an appreciation for poetry for the solace, enjoyment and delight of Ridgefield residents.”. “As Ridgefield's...
SHU's Health Professions Dean Takes on New Professional Roles
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Maura Iversen, dean of Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions, recently assumed two prestigious roles outside the University. She is lending her vast expertise to clinical educators and scholars as an adviser and lecturer at Danbury Hospital/Nuvance Health, and she is the newest member of the American College of Rheumatology Board of Directors.
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Redding Home for Sale: 951 North Park Avenue Extension
Most impressive custom-built home on a park-like 2.05 acres with over 600 feet of stone walls, flowering gardens, mature trees, and protected woodlands directly across the street, yet just 62 miles to Midtown. Impeccable craftsmanship inside and out with Belgian block lined drive; 3 car garage; bay window with standing seam copper roof; 2x6 construction; moldings, built-ins, wainscot and transom windows; plus abundant outdoor living spaces including expansive bluestone patio and covered porches.
Ridgefield High School Athlete is United Soccer Coaches All-American!
A big congratulations to Ridgefield High School senior Charlotte Kemp who has earned the esteem of being United Soccer Coaches All-American!. Players on this year’s United Soccer Coaches High School All-America Teams will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-America Ceremony and Reception planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
