Ridgefield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

United Way of Western Connecticut Adds to Board of Directors and Renews its Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work

United Way of Western Connecticut announced additions to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration held earlier this week. Two new members, Tim Ackerly and Tracy Ellis Williams, were elected and will assume their positions immediately. In addition to the new members, the organization moved...
Applications Sought for Ridgefield’s Next Poet Laureate

Poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March 2023. Jennes was selected in April 2020 for this Town-appointed position which was created to “promote an appreciation for poetry for the solace, enjoyment and delight of Ridgefield residents.”. “As Ridgefield's...
SHU's Health Professions Dean Takes on New Professional Roles

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Maura Iversen, dean of Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions, recently assumed two prestigious roles outside the University. She is lending her vast expertise to clinical educators and scholars as an adviser and lecturer at Danbury Hospital/Nuvance Health, and she is the newest member of the American College of Rheumatology Board of Directors.
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Redding Home for Sale: 951 North Park Avenue Extension

Most impressive custom-built home on a park-like 2.05 acres with over 600 feet of stone walls, flowering gardens, mature trees, and protected woodlands directly across the street, yet just 62 miles to Midtown. Impeccable craftsmanship inside and out with Belgian block lined drive; 3 car garage; bay window with standing seam copper roof; 2x6 construction; moldings, built-ins, wainscot and transom windows; plus abundant outdoor living spaces including expansive bluestone patio and covered porches.
Ridgefield High School Athlete is United Soccer Coaches All-American!

A big congratulations to Ridgefield High School senior Charlotte Kemp who has earned the esteem of being United Soccer Coaches All-American!. Players on this year’s United Soccer Coaches High School All-America Teams will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-America Ceremony and Reception planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
