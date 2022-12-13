Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Fans to welcome French team in Paris after World Cup loss
PARIS (AP) — Fans are set to welcome the France team in central Paris on Monday evening after its loss against Argentina in in one of the greatest finals in World Cup history. Kylian Mbappé and his teammates, who left Qatar on Monday, are expected to go to Place...
Citrus County Chronicle
Messi finally wins World Cup; what's next for Argentina?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history. Messi was at his most inspirational, scoring two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivering his country's third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time.
Citrus County Chronicle
With Mbappé and Deschamps, France's future looks just fine
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history, even though the defending champions failed to retain the title. Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick of goals all came late — first in regulation, then in extra time — and helped give France a 3-3 draw with Argentina in the final.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pelé congratulates Messi and Mbappé after World Cup final
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Pelé congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday's final. Pelé, who won a record three World Cups as a player, has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 8:50 p.m. EST
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties. LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer. Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw. Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete now that he is finally a World Cup champion. Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona. Europe’s run of four straight World Cup winners dating to 2006 came to an end.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lazio, Red Star and others pay tribute at Mihajlović funeral
ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini and former Lazio players Attilio Lombardo and Dejan Stanković were among those who carried Siniša Mihajlović’s coffin out into a crowd of fans following the Serb’s funeral on Monday. There was also a delegation from Red Star...
