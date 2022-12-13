ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

WWL

Man shot multiple times in 7th Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a 7th Ward shooting. Initial police reports say the shooting happened at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets. One male victim was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two men shot on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police say

Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans police make 2 arrests in series of robberies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The second suspect, Devin Garrison, was arrested in connection to a robbery in the 200 block of North Rampart Street where he’s accused of robbing two female victims at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that injured one man on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets around 11:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

