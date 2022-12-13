ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 10

Guest
5d ago

You should be worried, Rochester is a war zone now, anyone caught in the crossfire is collateral damage. Your vote, your choice, somehow things haven’t gotten bad enough to warrant a political change in Rochester.

Reply
5
Wayne Forella
5d ago

in the November election the voice of the people was heard! no bill- safety act- parole reform- letting out and mates into society and my all-time favorite appearance tickets. now! nothing but violence, chaos, lack of Law and Order, mob rule perpetrated by gangs that have proliferated since the Johnson mayorship. he once told me that the gangs were nothing more than wannabes- yeah right! now while Rochester Burns you can embrace the suck

Reply
5
philip dolan
5d ago

rats are overrunning the city.we have a corner store over our way I see some guys stalking as the owner comes n goes I'm sure they will soon do some shopping after midnight the COVID release program let's the inmates our but they have no game plane for jobs n growth just to terrorize the community

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Man shot inside his car on Troup Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Troup Street early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight near Troup Street Park. Police say a man in his 30s was driving when someone from another car fired a gun at him, hitting the victim in the upper body. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man shot overnight on Brooks Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a walk-in shooting victim arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital overnight Sunday. Officers say the victim is a 32-year-old man from Rochester and he was shot on Brooks Avenue near Chandler Street at around 1:30 a.m. Officers say a physical altercation took place between the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Three men arrested for robbing Verizon store

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Gates Police Department arrested three men Saturday for taking part in a robbery at the Verizon Wireless Store in Gates on Lyell Avenue. Upon arrival officers were told that multiple black men entered the location and pointed guns at both the store employees and customers stating, “This is […]
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot overnight following attempted robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is now recovering at Strong Hospital after being shot just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Brooks Avenue. Police say they believe that an attempted robbery led up to the shooting. The victim is a 32-year-old city man who was shot at least once in the upper body. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

50-year-old shot Saturday near Rogers Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 50-year-old man is recovering after being shot Saturday morning near Rogers Avenue. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Rogers Avenue and Haloid Street for the report of shots fired. Police say that witnesses claim to have heard gunshots and seen a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Light up Gates celebration held on Sunday

GATES, N.Y. — Neighbors in Gates lit up the town on Sunday night with the start of the annual “Light up Gates” celebration. This marks the 3rd year of the celebration. The event started during the COVID pandemic as an alternative way to celebrate the holidays safely.
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver in critical condition after crash on I-590

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a driver was seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole on Interstate 590 South near Elmwood Avenue in Rochester late Saturday evening. Deputies say the driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Three arrested in armed robbery at Verizon on Lyell Avenue

GATES, N.Y. Three Rochester men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $25,000 in electronics from the Verizon Wireless store on Lyell Avenue. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers say that the men entered the store and pointed guns at employees and customers. The suspects fled shortly after. No one was injured during the armed robbery.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Red Cross assisting ten after fire on Driving Park Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a Rochester apartment Tuesday evening on Driving Park Avenue neat Tacoma Street. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department say the first floor apartment was occupied by a family who was able to escape due to its smoke detectors. “The fire traveled quickly through the first floor […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No one injured in 3-alarm fire on Lincoln Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a three-alarm fire Saturday evening on Lincoln Avenue. The RFD said once fire crews gained access to the building they saw fire “on the inside of an exterior wall” that extended to the second floor and roof. Firefighters extinguished the fire and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Van crashes convenience store on Maple Street during burglary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a rental moving van intentionally crashed into Best Mart convenience store during a burglary on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the burglary around 4 a.m. at the store on Maple Street and Ames Street. According to RPD, security video shows suspects using the van to smash a hole in the building. RPD says the suspects took items from the store and drove away in the van.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy