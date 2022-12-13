ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000. The arrests were made Thursday afternoon near the 3200 block of Avenue D. “At the time of their arrest, the suspects were attempting to sell parts...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Police: DUI driver crashes into Christmas decorations

A 30-year-old driver was arrested after police in Port St. Lucie said he crashed into a frontyard while under the influence early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a home at 2 a.m. after receiving a call that a driver ran over and damaged a resident's Christmas decorations. The driver also crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building

A fire erupted inside a four-story condominium building Sunday in Boca Raton. The fire started on the second floor of the Boca View Condominium on Spanish River Road, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and extinguished the flames. A firefighter suffered a minor injury...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Former nurse accused of swapping vials of liquid fentanyl with saline

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Martin County nurse accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl at an outpatient surgery center where she worked. Catherine Dunton, 54, is charged with tampering with medical-grade fentanyl. According to the indictment, Dunton removed liquid fentanyl from vials, refilled them with...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off

If you live in Jupiter or just pass through the small town occasionally, it's likely you've heard of or spotted the Jupiter Grinch. He's known for riding around town on a motorcycle around the holidays in full Grinch costume. The young man behind the Jupiter Grinch costume, 25-year-old Christian Renteria,...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Martin scores 18 as FAU beats FIU 79-53 in C-USA opener

Alijah Martin’s 18 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Florida International 79-53 on Saturday in the Conference USA opener. Martin was 6 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (10-1). Johnell Davis added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had 10 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds. It was the ninth straight victory for the Owls.
BOCA RATON, FL

