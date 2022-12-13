Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Affidavit: Mother of 'Baby June' searched about Boynton Beach Inlet 574 times
The mother of a newborn baby whose body was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet in 2018 is now facing a first-degree murder charge, but it took investigators more than four years to find her. Arya Singh, 29, of Boynton Beach, was arrested Thursday after the Palm Beach County...
wflx.com
3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000. The arrests were made Thursday afternoon near the 3200 block of Avenue D. “At the time of their arrest, the suspects were attempting to sell parts...
wflx.com
Police: DUI driver crashes into Christmas decorations
A 30-year-old driver was arrested after police in Port St. Lucie said he crashed into a frontyard while under the influence early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a home at 2 a.m. after receiving a call that a driver ran over and damaged a resident's Christmas decorations. The driver also crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
wflx.com
Coast Guard searching for 9 suspected Cuban migrants off Lake Worth Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday is searching for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend, authorities said. According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person around 3:30 p.m. Sunday off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he...
wflx.com
Baby Moses: Decades-old cold case similar to Baby June, with fewer answers
The case of "Baby June" is strikingly similar to a much older case out of Martin County. "Baby Moses" was also a newborn discovered dead in the water in the 1980s. But closing that case has proven to be a much more complicated task. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
wflx.com
Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A fire erupted inside a four-story condominium building Sunday in Boca Raton. The fire started on the second floor of the Boca View Condominium on Spanish River Road, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and extinguished the flames. A firefighter suffered a minor injury...
wflx.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with Rivera Beach fatal hit-and-run crash
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old motorcyclist last month. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 25 just after 6 p.m. on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said Christopher Cornelius Tucker Jr., 18,...
wflx.com
Former nurse accused of swapping vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Martin County nurse accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl at an outpatient surgery center where she worked. Catherine Dunton, 54, is charged with tampering with medical-grade fentanyl. According to the indictment, Dunton removed liquid fentanyl from vials, refilled them with...
wflx.com
Vets honored at South Florida National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America
Palm Beach County was one of more than 3,000 sites in the U.S. and abroad that took part Saturday in the annual Wreaths Across America event. The South Florida National Cemetery had the sounds of the bagpipes and the sights of the Stars and Stripes. Each December, volunteers work to...
wflx.com
Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off
If you live in Jupiter or just pass through the small town occasionally, it's likely you've heard of or spotted the Jupiter Grinch. He's known for riding around town on a motorcycle around the holidays in full Grinch costume. The young man behind the Jupiter Grinch costume, 25-year-old Christian Renteria,...
wflx.com
Martin scores 18 as FAU beats FIU 79-53 in C-USA opener
Alijah Martin’s 18 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Florida International 79-53 on Saturday in the Conference USA opener. Martin was 6 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (10-1). Johnell Davis added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had 10 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds. It was the ninth straight victory for the Owls.
