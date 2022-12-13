Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Fire Mike Tomlin? Please, Steelers stars know exactly what they’re playing for
Pittsburgh Steelers fans always want accountability, which is exactly what their head coach preaches. Now isn’t the time to fire Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has earned the benefit of the doubt and then some. While Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, back when Ben Roethlisberger was at...
Ron Rivera, Commanders players blast terrible officiating after SNF loss
The Washington Commanders weren’t happy after several calls went against them in the waning moments of their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. The Commanders fell victim of not one, but two questionable calls on Sunday night in an eventual loss to the Giants. With the defeat, Washington fell to the No. 7 slot in the NFC Playoff picture, and how hold just a narrow advantage over the likes of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
3 Colts to blame after blowing largest lead in NFL history
The Indianapolis Colts hold the distinction of blowing the largest lead in NFL history after losing 39-36 to the Minnesota Vikings. Hare three members of the team most to blame. The Indianapolis Colts had the chance to pull off a huge upset in Week 15, hoping to keep their slim...
Everything Bill Belichick said about insane Patriots last-second defeat
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pointed to “too many mistakes” to explain New England’s jaw-dropping loss to the Raiders on the final play. No one could have predicted how the Patriots would lose to the Raiders on Sunday. But you could have predicted how Bill Belichick would react to the loss.
Miami Dolphins: Are these the final 3 games for these 3 players?
Will the final three games of the season be the final three games in a Miami Dolphins uniform for these three players?. The 2022 regular season is coming to a close for the NFL and the Miami Dolphins. The team still has high aspirations of making the playoffs and competing deep into January, but there are future-related things to think about as we enter the final three games of the year.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Updated NFC Playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders on SNF
The NFC playoff picture cleared up a bit with the Giants win over the Commanders, which clinched the playoffs for the Cowboys. The New York Giants just did the Dallas Cowboys a huge favor. With a Giants win over the Commanders on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys clinched the playoffs...
Commanders screwed by horrendous missed DPI on Giants: Best memes and tweets
The refs denied the Washington Commanders the chance to force overtime with the Giants on a miserable missed pass interference call. NFL refs are human. Sometimes too human. If you’re a Commanders fan, they’re sometimes blind as well. That’s the only explanation for the referees not throwing a...
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
