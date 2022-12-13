Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
Grand Junction business opens nominations for set of free hearing aids
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction company has decided to give the gift of hearing this holiday season to someone that has experienced hearing loss. High Desert Hearing Center has joined forces with ReSound and hearing care professionals nationwide to donate professional care and hundreds of hearing aids and service to people with hearing loss who otherwise cannot afford professional hearing care.
KJCT8
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
KJCT8
Inmate health care provider explains withdrawal protocols
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is new information about detox procedures in the Mesa County jails days after an inmate died in custody while on a special medical watch. Mesa County contracts with NaphCare—a national inmate health provider. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells us staff follows the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare protocols.
KJCT8
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
KJCT8
Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
KJCT8
Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
westernslopenow.com
Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
KJCT8
Sun brightens the start of our week leading up to Christmas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukkah started today, and Christmas is one week away. The weather will be all over the place this week. We’ll have some limited warming for the first half of the week, a small chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, a slightly bigger shot at snow Friday night, and another sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.
Comments / 0