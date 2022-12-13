ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Kevin Owens Was Originally Scheduled For Last Night’s Smackdown Taping

Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens was originally supposed to appear at last night’s double WWE Smackdown taping in Chicago, but was unable to. Owens couldn’t make the trip due to a “nightmare travel situation.” This resulted in him bein written out of both episodes, with ‘major’ production and writing changes made.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!

-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22

We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
ROSEMONT, IL
Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Dark Match

Chris Jericho is heading back to the big screen, as he’s starring in a wrestling-themed horror film titled Dark Match. Deadline reports that the AEW star will star in the film, which is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry.
Jay White Says All Eyes Are On Him Heading Into Wrestle Kingdom

In an interview with Fightful, Jay White spoke about his appearances in other promotions and how it has made him a sought-after talent. He said: “No, because isn’t that the goal? At the end of the day, but really at the beginning of the day, at the beginning of the whole journey, isn’t that the goal to get to the top and stuff? If you’re going to do that, you have to be aware that people are going to be coming for you. How do you know that? Because you were one of those people. You start off trying to get to the top, you’re going after somebody as well. You understand that that’s how it works. I understand that’s how it works and I am aware of the situation I’m in. I’m aware of who is around me, whose eyes are on me, whose targets are on me. I’m a very highly wanted man, both by wrestlers and by companies and promoters alike. All eyes, targets, everything on me.”
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jack Gallagher Lost His Pro MMA Debut This Past Weekend

Former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher lost his pro MMA debut this past weekend as he fought on FCC 32. Gallagher, who competed as a bantamweight under his real name of Jack Claffey, lost to Marlon Jones via TKO in round one. The event aired on UFC Fight Pass. He wrote on Instagram:
Mick Foley Is Proud Of Connecting AEW With KultureCity

In an interview with Brandi Rhodes’ 2 Lies & 1 Truth podcast (via Fightful), Mick Foley spoke about helping Brandi and AEW get in contact with KultureCity in the early days of the company. KultureCity helped AEW create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum. He...
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Is HHH a Better Booker than Vince McMahon?

Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. It has been a while, but I’m sure you’re all familiar with the format of this column – a statement is made on a pro-wrestling issue and a writer explains why this is true or false. Today, that writer will be me!
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More

The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
HAMILTON, OH
STARDOM Announces Teams for Triangle Derby I Tournament

NSA (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu, and Yuna Mizumori) X, XX, and XXX (TBA at a later date) Abarenbo GE (Ami Sorei, Syuri, and MIRAI) Classmates (Hazuki, Koguma, and Saya Iida) Lollipop (Rina Amikura, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuko Sakurai) Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera, and Kurumi Hiiragi) Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaicho, Maya...
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
Top Dolla Comments On Failed Dive From WWE Smackdown, Says He’s Good

Top Dolla took to social media to assure fans he’s okay after his failed dive over the ropes on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The Hit Row member went to leap over the ropes during a three-way tag team match for a shot at the Usos but he got caught on the top rope and spilled to the outside, his head colliding with the apron.
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Double Smackdown Taping

Fightful Select has a few notes ahead of tonight’s double Smackdown taping in Chicago, which could be minor spoilers. * Bray Wyatt is expected to appear on both episodes tonight. * There is a Miracle on 34th street fight planned for next week’s episode. * WWE has brought...

