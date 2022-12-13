ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

94.3 The Point

The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun

Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
EDISON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Disabled boat with 14,000 pounds of squid rescued off Jersey Shore

BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore. The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light on Dec. 15, according to USCG Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Caver told New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday that the boat reported a shaft issue and that the crew requested assistance to the closest port.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List

We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ Council introduces ordinance to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space

The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

