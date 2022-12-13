Read full article on original website
Related
Ocean County, NJ Mayors express strong concern and opposition to Offshore Wind Farms
There are several offshore wind turbines along the southern part of the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, but with word circulating hinting at the idea of Offshore Wind Farms coming to Ocean County, there are mayors looking to nip the proposal in the bud right now. Concern Number One: Optics.
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
Awesome! Let’s Track Santa From the North Pole to Ocean County, NJ
This is something we all look forward to every year. It's the official Norad Santa Tracker. We didn't have this when I was a kid. There are so many Santa trackers out there, and pretty much every one of them started on December 1st. Throughout the years, I always loved the Norad Santa Tracker.
Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun
Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
Yum! Where to Get the Best Amazing Apple Pie in New Jersey
So let's talk about a delicious subject this time around, pie. One of my favorite desserts is pie and one of the best flavors is of course "apple" which I'm sure is a fan favorite. So let's find out where to get the best "apple" pie in New Jersey, according to Love Food.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
Disabled boat with 14,000 pounds of squid rescued off Jersey Shore
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore. The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light on Dec. 15, according to USCG Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Caver told New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday that the boat reported a shaft issue and that the crew requested assistance to the closest port.
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
Wow! Are You Dreaming of a White Christmas in Ocean County Could it Happen?
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know. Where the treetops glisten and children listen, to hear sleigh bells in the snow, oh, the snow ~ Irving Berlin. Yes, the idea of a snowy Christmas is always a holiday treat. Most holiday specials involve...
PNC Bank Arts Center “Magic of Lights” is Fantastic for the Family
There are so many Christmas lights and a drive-through. It's become a family tradition in my house. If you've never been to the PNC Bank Art Center's Magic of Lights, make it a special Christmas memory this year. Thousands of Christmas lights are everywhere in the parking lot at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.
Atlantic County, NJ Animal Shelter Lowers Adoption Fees For Christmas
The Atlantic County, New Jersey Animal Shelter is significantly reducing its fees for Christmas Day adoptions. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, you can visit the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, located at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville, (by appointment only). On this special holiday, all eligible adoption fees...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
Toms River, NJ Council introduces ordinance to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space
The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued NJ sailors describe ordeal
CAPE MAY — Two sailors who drifted hundreds of miles in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived. Kevin Hyde and Joe DiTomasso, freshly...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0