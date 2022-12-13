Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Bay Net
Legislative Black Caucus Of Maryland Names New Chair Ahead Of 2023 Session
ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCMD), the largest legislative black caucus in the nation, named Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins[D] as chair. Wilkins will lead the organization and its 64-member legislators. “With new and historic leadership across the state and at every level, the opportunity to make a...
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Racine Lays Out Proposals To Reform Troubled D.C. Housing Authority, Limit Mayor’s Influence
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has unveiled a series of proposals he says would help create a “truly independent” D.C. Housing Authority board and address some of the problems that have plagued the embattled agency charged with managing some 8,000 units of public housing across the city. In...
Owner of City Winery says Ivy City location has become 'unsafe for our staff and patrons'
WASHINGTON — Last call! City Winery is closing the doors to its Ivy City location by the end of the year. City Winery CEO and Founder Michael Dorf spoke with WUSA9 about the decision to close this location after four years in business. Dorf says the problem is that...
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has more details on the decision.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
shelterforce.org
D.C. Street Vendors Push Back Against Criminalization
On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.
Voice of America
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium
In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
Gov. Hogan welcomed governor-elect Wes Moore to governor's house
Governor-elect Wes Moore came to see his new digs today. Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady, Yumi Hogan, greeted Moore and his family on the steps of the governor's house.
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks leaving office, possibility of running for president
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is sitting down exclusively with FOX 5 as he leaves office to discuss whether he will run for president in 2024. In a rare interview inside the Government House, Gov. Hogan told FOX 5 he has been fielding interest from people across the country encouraging him to run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan declares Dec. 23 a State holiday, Maryland government offices to close
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan declared December 23, a state holiday in Maryland. The Christmas holiday falls on a weekend this year with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working...
WTOP
Anonymous Montgomery Co. resident donates nearly $10K of Metro cards to low-income families
The generous gift of an anonymous donor is going to help dozens of local residents this holiday season: 33 low-income families in Montgomery County, Maryland, will receive Metro cards worth $300 a piece. “A resident here in Montgomery County reached out me and said that they had a number of...
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
Pedestrian dead after crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from Nov. 30 about police departments increasing law enforcement after fatal crashes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. The crash...
Doug Jensen Gets Five Years In Prison For Role In Capitol Riot
(Washington, DC) — The Des Moines man convicted of participating in the January 6th Capitol riot is sentenced to five years in prison. Doug Jensen was found guilty on five felony and two misdemeanor charges relating to the riot back in September and was sentenced this morning. He’ll get some credit for time served. Jensen was seen all over social media after the riot, confronting a Capitol police officer while having a knife in his pocket.
straightarrownews.com
Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023
Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
Gov. Youngkin: TikTok banned from government devices and Wi-Fi
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia has become the latest state to ban TikTok and other apps from state devices and state-run wireless networks. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement in a press release Friday. The executive order bans TikTok and WeChat, among other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent...
