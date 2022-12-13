ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislative Black Caucus Of Maryland Names New Chair Ahead Of 2023 Session

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCMD), the largest legislative black caucus in the nation, named Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins[D] as chair. Wilkins will lead the organization and its 64-member legislators. “With new and historic leadership across the state and at every level, the opportunity to make a...
MARYLAND STATE
D.C. Street Vendors Push Back Against Criminalization

On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
WASHINGTON, DC
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief

WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON, DC
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks leaving office, possibility of running for president

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is sitting down exclusively with FOX 5 as he leaves office to discuss whether he will run for president in 2024. In a rare interview inside the Government House, Gov. Hogan told FOX 5 he has been fielding interest from people across the country encouraging him to run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
MARYLAND STATE
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
Pedestrian dead after crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from Nov. 30 about police departments increasing law enforcement after fatal crashes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. The crash...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Doug Jensen Gets Five Years In Prison For Role In Capitol Riot

(Washington, DC) — The Des Moines man convicted of participating in the January 6th Capitol riot is sentenced to five years in prison. Doug Jensen was found guilty on five felony and two misdemeanor charges relating to the riot back in September and was sentenced this morning. He’ll get some credit for time served. Jensen was seen all over social media after the riot, confronting a Capitol police officer while having a knife in his pocket.
DES MOINES, IA
Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023

Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
MARYLAND STATE
Gov. Youngkin: TikTok banned from government devices and Wi-Fi

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia has become the latest state to ban TikTok and other apps from state devices and state-run wireless networks. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement in a press release Friday. The executive order bans TikTok and WeChat, among other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent...
VIRGINIA STATE
