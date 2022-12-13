Read full article on original website
WDTV
WVU Board of Governors recaps first ‘normal’ semester since 2019
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Board of Governors gather ahead of Saturday’s Commencement to discuss the first “normal” semester since 2019. “During our meetings through the year, we talk a lot about every detail of the University’s functioning — budgets, facilities, academic programs, employee policies, student recruitment,” President Gordon Gee said. “But each Commencement ceremony reminds us why we are here and how each decision we make culminates in better lives for our graduates and better futures for West Virginia.”
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the Secure Act’ impact on Roth beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Bobbie Conrad Keith
Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV. After graduating from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1946, he went...
WDTV
Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty
Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty, 79, of Weston, passed away surrounded by her loving sons on December, 15, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Judy was born in Bristol, TN, on May 28, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence William Harr and Omie Jean Dowell Harr. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister Barbara Marshall.
WDTV
Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today. Charles “Corky” Hicks passed away last Friday in an automobile accident. Hicks was 68. Hicks was a tow truck driver for Ervin’s towing in Morgantown. He worked there for...
WDTV
Clarksburg swears in new interim city manager, deputy chief
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Webber and Steve Pulice were sworn in Friday at the Clarksburg Council Chambers. Jason Webber was a Lieutenant and the Commander of Investigations for the Clarksburg Police Department and served for nearly 23 years prior to the promotion. He got promoted to Deputy Chief. Steve...
WDTV
Puppy survives being shot in head, thrown off cliff, donations needed
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Of the six puppies a Webster County man allegedly shot in the head and threw off a cliff earlier this week, only one of them survived. 40-year-old Jeremy Smallwood, of Cowen, shot his six puppies in the head and threw them off a 60 foot cliff after they killed and injured a number of a neighbor’s chickens, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
All eyes on winter system at week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
