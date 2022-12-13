Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
wtloam.com
Several Eastern Kentucky Organizations To Get Millions In Federal Funding
Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.
WKRC
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
WLKY.com
KY first lady, UPS team up to make Christmas better for kids affected by eastern Kentucky floods
PROSPECT, Ky. — Five months after floodwaters devastated much of eastern Kentucky, First Lady Britany Beshear and UPS are making sure the children affected have a very Merry Christmas. Earlier this month, Beshear launched the holiday toy drive to benefit these kids. UPS has been picking up you donations...
WLKY.com
Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
WLKY.com
Clothe the West Holiday Shop providing free gifts for Louisville families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 'Clothe the West' will host their annual holiday shop at St George Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon. The event is an opportunity for families to get new gifts for their children for the holidays. Volunteers have set up everything from toys to clothes, and even board games.
WLKY.com
Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
(WOWK) – We saw a very cold weekend with high temperatures only in the 30s, and colder than normal temperatures will be the theme for next weekend as well. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict a slight warming trend for the middle of next week before a major cold front move in Thursday and Friday. With […]
WLKY.com
Community supports victims of deadly fire at Watterson Lakeview Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A community is stepping up to support victims picking up the pieces after a deadly apartment fire. Sunday afternoon, people dropped clothes, coats, toys, personal hygiene items, and gift cards at West End Baptist Church. The donations will go to families who lost everything in the...
WLKY.com
Metro Council approves plan to create affordable housing near Prospect
PROSPECT, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council has approved a controversial plan to create affordable housing near Prospect. The project known as Prospect Cove was first proposed in 2016. The plans have since been scaled back. Developers will build a three-story building with 178 apartments for low-income families on...
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Ky. woman wins big from company holiday party lottery tickets
Lori Janes said she was happy to get a gift card to TJ Maxx during their $25 white elephant gift exchange, but it was “stolen” from her.
WHAS 11
Louisville doctors warn of several illnesses in Jefferson County
Currently, over 7,000 flu cases have been reported, and RSV outbreaks have been reported at several schools. Now they're worried about a measles outbreak in Ohio.
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
WLKY.com
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Federal regulators deny sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied the $2.6 billion dollar sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities. One commissioner says it’s only the fifth out of nearly 2,000 applications to be denied in the last 10 years.
drugstorenews.com
Publix announces 4th Kentucky location
The store is anticipated to open in the second quarter of 2024. Publix Super Markets has acquired property for a fourth store in Kentucky. Located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Rd. and Shelbyville Rd., the store will be Publix’s third in Louisville. Plans for the 48,387-sq.-ft. store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
