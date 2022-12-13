ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Bergen Record

Giants at Vikings: TV and radio schedules, how to stream, odds and more

The Giants' playoff hopes are now as realistic as they've been in nearly six years. Despite a shaky second half and some favorable officiating calls down the stretch, the Giants were able to go into Washington on Sunday night and earn a huge win. New York improves to 8-5-1 on the season, and now has roughly a 90-percent chance to make it into the postseason, according several major analytics outlets. Thus, one more win should essentially seal the deal.
