The Giants' playoff hopes are now as realistic as they've been in nearly six years. Despite a shaky second half and some favorable officiating calls down the stretch, the Giants were able to go into Washington on Sunday night and earn a huge win. New York improves to 8-5-1 on the season, and now has roughly a 90-percent chance to make it into the postseason, according several major analytics outlets. Thus, one more win should essentially seal the deal.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO