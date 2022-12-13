ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Butte County officials discuss $26 million shortfall in 2022-2023 budget

The mid-year budget adjustment prompted major budget reductions and vacancies throughout the County including winter closures of fire stations. Butte County officials discuss $26 million shortfall in 2022-2023 budget. The mid-year budget adjustment prompted major budget reductions and vacancies throughout the County including winter closures of fire stations.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland woman has waited months for state claim

Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DUI checkpoint will be conducted Sunday evening in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday evening. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could receive an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license. “Impaired driving is not...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Almost 140 PG&E customers are without power north of Magalia Monday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 138 PG&E customers are without power north of Magalia on Monday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at 6:25 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 4 p.m. PG&E says that a repair crew is on-site working to restore...
MAGALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cottonwood Creek Charter School opens new gym

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - After four years of planning, Cottonwood Creek Charter School debuted its gymnasium, the Field House, to the community. After funding help from the Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC). "The gym project itself was right at $3 million,” said Mark Boyle. “We got a loan from RCAC for...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Helping homeless battle winter weather in a unique way

CHICO, Calif. - A Sacramento based company, Harbor partnered with the Chico Homeless Union to create a new secure way to give to the homeless this Winter. Harbor is a division of Luxer One. This company has been working on public smart lockers for over 16 years and works with companies like UPS to provide safe pick-up locations.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early-morning fire damages home east of Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire east of Oroville. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday on Melrose Drive. Firefighters said the fire burned in the garage and attic. They said everyone got out of the home safe.
OROVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gridley High School students will return to class after police clear the school of a bomb threat

GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that with the help from the Butte County Bomb Squad they have been able to clear Gridley High School. Students were allowed to go to the Guardian Building for lunch if they needed to. The school allowed them to leave campus for lunch at around 12:30 p.m. Students returned to class at 1:45 p.m.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cottonwood felon charged in gun and drug case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Cottonwood man was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. Anthony Basso, 44, was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Basso was stopped for a...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after car became wedged under semi-truck in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed Baker Road in Red Bluff Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Baker Road and Dalby Lane. Witnesses said a white car was wedged under the flatbed trailer of the semi. Red Bluff Fire Department told Action News Now the driver of the car was stuck for some time. They freed the man and he was able to walk away. He complained of minor pain, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RED BLUFF, CA

