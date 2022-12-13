Read full article on original website
Butte County officials discuss $26 million shortfall in 2022-2023 budget
Butte County officials discuss $26 million shortfall in 2022-2023 budget. The mid-year budget adjustment prompted major budget reductions and vacancies throughout the County including winter closures of fire stations.
Orland woman has waited months for state claim
Orland woman has waited months for state claim. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
A Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
Santa and Chico Firefighters Association bring gifts to dozens of families this Christmas
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Firefighters Association was out and about on Saturday dropping off gifts for its annual Adopt-A-Family program. Santa's route started at the Hope Commons Church in Chico where he and his helpers packed up dozens of gifts to drop off to more than 30 families in the community.
DUI checkpoint will be conducted Sunday evening in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday evening. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could receive an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license. “Impaired driving is not...
Almost 140 PG&E customers are without power north of Magalia Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 138 PG&E customers are without power north of Magalia on Monday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at 6:25 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 4 p.m. PG&E says that a repair crew is on-site working to restore...
"What they're doing is wrong," CAL FIRE forced to temporarily close Berry Creek station
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — In Butte County, CAL FIRE will be temporarily closing its Berry Creek station next week due to budget cuts. As a result, a community that was recently devastated by wildfire will be left vulnerable for the next several months. Locals, naturally, have their concerns. The...
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
CHP: area of Skyway and Hollywood Road in Magalia open after crash Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP Incident page says that the area of Skyway and Hollywood Road area is now open. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, CHP Chico told Action News Now that the aforementioned area was blocked due to a car that crashed into a phone pole.
Cottonwood Creek Charter School opens new gym
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - After four years of planning, Cottonwood Creek Charter School debuted its gymnasium, the Field House, to the community. After funding help from the Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC). "The gym project itself was right at $3 million,” said Mark Boyle. “We got a loan from RCAC for...
Helping homeless battle winter weather in a unique way
CHICO, Calif. - A Sacramento based company, Harbor partnered with the Chico Homeless Union to create a new secure way to give to the homeless this Winter. Harbor is a division of Luxer One. This company has been working on public smart lockers for over 16 years and works with companies like UPS to provide safe pick-up locations.
Chico State Provost Debra Larson resigns amid outcry over professor’s alleged affair, threats
Chico State Provost Debra Larson announced her immediate resignation late Friday afternoon, a little more than a week after EdSource reported that she signed off on the light discipline of a biology professor who had an affair with a graduate student, clearing his way to promotion. The professor, David Stachura,...
Early-morning fire damages home east of Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire east of Oroville. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday on Melrose Drive. Firefighters said the fire burned in the garage and attic. They said everyone got out of the home safe.
Hat Creek's RC Landingham becomes overnight millionaire, winning the Triple Crown
FORT WORTH, Texas - Huge success for Hat Creek's own RC Landingham. He's now rodeo's newest millionaire. Landingham walked out of the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 17, a million dollars richer, taking home the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Triple Crown of Rodeo. The bareback rider...
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
Gridley High School students will return to class after police clear the school of a bomb threat
GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that with the help from the Butte County Bomb Squad they have been able to clear Gridley High School. Students were allowed to go to the Guardian Building for lunch if they needed to. The school allowed them to leave campus for lunch at around 12:30 p.m. Students returned to class at 1:45 p.m.
Cottonwood felon charged in gun and drug case
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Cottonwood man was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. Anthony Basso, 44, was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Basso was stopped for a...
How a Marysville newspaper broke the story about a CHP commander's death
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee Saturday is under investigation, but who broke the story?. The Appeal-Democrat is a newspaper reporting on Sutter and Yuba County, and they were the first outlet to report on Julie Harding’s death. Often, local newspapers...
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
Man hospitalized after car became wedged under semi-truck in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed Baker Road in Red Bluff Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Baker Road and Dalby Lane. Witnesses said a white car was wedged under the flatbed trailer of the semi. Red Bluff Fire Department told Action News Now the driver of the car was stuck for some time. They freed the man and he was able to walk away. He complained of minor pain, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
