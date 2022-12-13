ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 40

Scott Gallagher
5d ago

what about all of the products in plastic containers in the store. Removing the bags is ridiculous when everything that you would put in them is plastic also.

Reply(5)
19
Gladys Kravitz
5d ago

why not change packaging.....plastic bags are only part of the problem. in 50 years of recycling....only .07 percent of landfills have improved....50 years and NOT one percent has changed. charging for plastic or.paoer bags won't make a difference. getting rid of plastic bags won't make a huge impact either.......what about countries that don't recycle? all you recyclers are NOT making a dent to save the planet because other countries do NOT recycle!!!!

Reply(1)
13
Bert Buford
5d ago

is every body in Colorado gone stupid of charging people money of plastic bags..ight as well be a police state of 3rd world country... it won't work not at all..BTB..

Reply(3)
11
KJCT8

Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

USDA Forest Service job positions available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Sun brightens the start of our week leading up to Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukkah started today, and Christmas is one week away. The weather will be all over the place this week. We’ll have some limited warming for the first half of the week, a small chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, a slightly bigger shot at snow Friday night, and another sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

