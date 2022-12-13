Read full article on original website
Officials: Colorado firm’s alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses have developed neurologic illnesses and 45 have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning Saturday. The agency says it’s working with state agriculture departments in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas to investigate horse deaths. Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, Colorado, recalled the cubes Friday. The company warns that certain batches may contain bacteria that cause botulism, a fatal paralytic disease. Some cubes have been reported to contain what appears to be animal tissue, which may have been ground up during alfalfa harvesting.
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release that FBI agents arrested 20-year-old River William Smith on Wednesday. He faces federal weapons charges. Prosecutors say in a news release issued Thursday that Smith also told the FBI informant that he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month. Online records show Smith is currently represented by the Office of the Federal Defender. Telephone and email messages seeking comment on his behalf were not returned.
