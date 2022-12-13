ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Rio Grande Sun

Viola Sisneros Rael

Viola Sisneros-Rael, age 89, of Ojo Caliente, NM, passed away on December 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Pancracio Rael, parents Anastacio & Roberta Sisneros, sister Genevieve Pignoni, brother Anastacio Sisneros Jr., sister Rosina Baca, sister-in-law Eufelia Sisneros and Margaret Sisnersos. She was a beloved teacher...
OJO CALIENTE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Edward Padilla

Edward (Eddie) Michael Padilla age 68 of Hernandez, NM passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Shadow Mountain. Eddie was born on August 8, 1954, in El Guache, NM to Jose and Luisa Padilla. Eddie is survived by his 2 children-Michael Padilla of Espanola and...
HERNANDEZ, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Neil James DeHerrera

Neil James DeHerrera, 48, a resident of Espanola NM, joined our Lord and Savior, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather Fredrick DeHerrera, paternal grandparents Honorio and Juanita Rael, Uncle Fredrick David DeHerrera, Cousins Dennis Rael, Leona Quintana, Johnny Lawson, and friends Chris Valdez and Dina Barron-Ortiz.
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?

Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Monica Nicole Martinez

Monica Nicole Martinez age 39, a resident of Medanales NM, Went to be with our Lord December 01, 2022. Following a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by her father Benny Martinez, maternal grandfather Roberto Gallegos, Paternal grandmother/ grandfather Cloudina Salazar and Antonio Martinez. Monica is survived by her mother ( her best friend ) Sandra and father Felipe Salazar.
MEDANALES, NM
KOAT 7

Wind chill advisory issued for parts of New Mexico

Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Because of the cold temperatures, a wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Wind Chill Advisory. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory...
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

NCRTD Rebrands and Unveils New Bus

The North Central Regional Transit District unveiled new branding and a new bus on Friday, Dec. 9 at the District’s headquarters at 1327 N. Riverside Dr. The new logo was created by Studio Six Branding and 19 new buses have been ordered with the new design on the bus, according to a release sent by the District.
ESPANOLA, NM
dornob.com

$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico

Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City Councilors Balk at Mayor’s Gun Proposal

A recent New York Times investigation of gun violence among children reported a sharp increase of gun deaths among children in both 2020 and 2021. “There were two things that I feel are largely responsible,” New Mexico State University Public Health Professor Jagdish Khubchandani tells the Times. “One is the socioeconomic upheaval that occurred in the country. No. 2 is that the share of households with children that own guns keeps increasing.” A new proposal from Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, co-sponsored by Councilors Amanda Chavez and Carol Romero-Wirth, specifically targets guns and children, but city councilors tell SFR they have reservations about the mayor’s idea to skirt the state constitution’s prohibition against regulating arms by leaning on a state law that bans weapons in locations used for school-related activities. Legal questions about the proposition stymied the Quality of Life Committee, which voted unanimously last week to postpone considering the proposal until next month. “I think us as a governing body, we do not have the authority to take such action,” Councilor Michael Garcia told the committee.
SANTA FE, NM
santafe.com

Discover The Shed – A Santa Fe Favorite | Heating It Up

For many returning Santa Feans as well as regular visitors to town, it’s not the Christmas season without a stop at The Shed. When the holidays roll around, I always think of The Shed. An institution in downtown, The Shed is just steps from the Santa Fe Plaza, tucked into Prince Patio, one of the Sena Plaza courtyards. The building is ancient, dating to 1692 — with a charming warren of festively decorated rooms. The restaurant itself dates to an earlier era, too. Since 1953, the Carswell family has overseen the deliciousness here. These days, it’s a third generation of the family offering warm hospitality. The Shed has been honored with a James Beard Award as an America’s Classic, a category for restaurants considered timeless, and that are beloved in their communities.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
BERNALILLO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

What Caused The Cellular/Internet Outage Last Weekend?

A photo of some of the damage to the fiber cable. The Los Alamos Reporter published a story Monday morning about the weekend cellular and internet service in Los Alamos County. Surprisingly, little information was available at that time. Since then members of the community have reached out with concerns about the lack of information available to the public as well as the County’s lack of means to make the public aware of what actually is going on in a situation like this and how soon service will be resumed.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

