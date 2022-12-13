Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rio Grande Sun
Viola Sisneros Rael
Viola Sisneros-Rael, age 89, of Ojo Caliente, NM, passed away on December 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Pancracio Rael, parents Anastacio & Roberta Sisneros, sister Genevieve Pignoni, brother Anastacio Sisneros Jr., sister Rosina Baca, sister-in-law Eufelia Sisneros and Margaret Sisnersos. She was a beloved teacher...
Rio Grande Sun
Edward Padilla
Edward (Eddie) Michael Padilla age 68 of Hernandez, NM passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Shadow Mountain. Eddie was born on August 8, 1954, in El Guache, NM to Jose and Luisa Padilla. Eddie is survived by his 2 children-Michael Padilla of Espanola and...
Rio Grande Sun
Neil James DeHerrera
Neil James DeHerrera, 48, a resident of Espanola NM, joined our Lord and Savior, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather Fredrick DeHerrera, paternal grandparents Honorio and Juanita Rael, Uncle Fredrick David DeHerrera, Cousins Dennis Rael, Leona Quintana, Johnny Lawson, and friends Chris Valdez and Dina Barron-Ortiz.
Taos man starts company to create opportunities for teens in area
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man is turning his career into a new opportunity for the area and a new angle to check out Taos itself. “It was sort of born out of the ashes,” said Michael McCann. For the past four years, McCann has been working to find a way to give back to his […]
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
Rio Grande Sun
Monica Nicole Martinez
Monica Nicole Martinez age 39, a resident of Medanales NM, Went to be with our Lord December 01, 2022. Following a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by her father Benny Martinez, maternal grandfather Roberto Gallegos, Paternal grandmother/ grandfather Cloudina Salazar and Antonio Martinez. Monica is survived by her mother ( her best friend ) Sandra and father Felipe Salazar.
1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home
Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire.
Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT response in Santa Fe
Police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home.
newsfromthestates.com
‘Our acequias are struggling’: Mayordomos from across NM gather to call for help
A procession heads from the Gallinas River in Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday toward the Congreso de las Acequias. They carry a small amount of water from the river for the Bendicion de las Aguas. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) About 15 acequia stewards stood in a line...
KOAT 7
Wind chill advisory issued for parts of New Mexico
Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Because of the cold temperatures, a wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Wind Chill Advisory. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory...
Rio Grande Sun
NCRTD Rebrands and Unveils New Bus
The North Central Regional Transit District unveiled new branding and a new bus on Friday, Dec. 9 at the District’s headquarters at 1327 N. Riverside Dr. The new logo was created by Studio Six Branding and 19 new buses have been ordered with the new design on the bus, according to a release sent by the District.
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
dornob.com
$8.5 Million Santa Fe Mansion Embodies the Beauty of New Mexico
Anybody got an extra $8.5 million laying around? If so, perhaps you’d like to snatch up an incredible Santa Fe mansion that might just be the most luxurious example of classic New Mexican architecture we’ve ever seen. Set in a gated neighborhood of large estates, the massive adobe house just hit the market last month.
Santa Fe Reporter
City Councilors Balk at Mayor’s Gun Proposal
A recent New York Times investigation of gun violence among children reported a sharp increase of gun deaths among children in both 2020 and 2021. “There were two things that I feel are largely responsible,” New Mexico State University Public Health Professor Jagdish Khubchandani tells the Times. “One is the socioeconomic upheaval that occurred in the country. No. 2 is that the share of households with children that own guns keeps increasing.” A new proposal from Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, co-sponsored by Councilors Amanda Chavez and Carol Romero-Wirth, specifically targets guns and children, but city councilors tell SFR they have reservations about the mayor’s idea to skirt the state constitution’s prohibition against regulating arms by leaning on a state law that bans weapons in locations used for school-related activities. Legal questions about the proposition stymied the Quality of Life Committee, which voted unanimously last week to postpone considering the proposal until next month. “I think us as a governing body, we do not have the authority to take such action,” Councilor Michael Garcia told the committee.
santafe.com
Discover The Shed – A Santa Fe Favorite | Heating It Up
For many returning Santa Feans as well as regular visitors to town, it’s not the Christmas season without a stop at The Shed. When the holidays roll around, I always think of The Shed. An institution in downtown, The Shed is just steps from the Santa Fe Plaza, tucked into Prince Patio, one of the Sena Plaza courtyards. The building is ancient, dating to 1692 — with a charming warren of festively decorated rooms. The restaurant itself dates to an earlier era, too. Since 1953, the Carswell family has overseen the deliciousness here. These days, it’s a third generation of the family offering warm hospitality. The Shed has been honored with a James Beard Award as an America’s Classic, a category for restaurants considered timeless, and that are beloved in their communities.
Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
Rio Grande Sun
Rio Arriba County Man Charged Four Years after Deadly Car Accident
David Rudy Garcia Jr., 37, of Hernández, was charged on Dec. 12 by the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office with leaving the scene of an accident after he was involved in a car crash in Aug. 10, 2018 that resulted in the death of Españolan Davina Archuleta.
losalamosreporter.com
What Caused The Cellular/Internet Outage Last Weekend?
A photo of some of the damage to the fiber cable. The Los Alamos Reporter published a story Monday morning about the weekend cellular and internet service in Los Alamos County. Surprisingly, little information was available at that time. Since then members of the community have reached out with concerns about the lack of information available to the public as well as the County’s lack of means to make the public aware of what actually is going on in a situation like this and how soon service will be resumed.
