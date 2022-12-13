ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box

Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
TODAY.com

Inside King Charles’ challenges during first 100 days

King Charles is marking 100 days on the throne and in that short time, he’s dealt with a lot of challenges, including the rift between his son Harry, his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family following the release of the couple's explosive Netflix docuseries. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 17, 2022.
Refinery29

How Does A Beauty Influencer Suddenly Go Broke?

You might know Annie Thomson (aka @a_day_in_the_life_of_annie on Instagram) for her fun and relatable beauty videos. Whether you're keen to see how that viral hair product performs IRL or sniffing out holiday gift recommendations for makeup people, you'll find it all on Thompson's page. What you might not expect to see, though, is a candid Instagram carousel about how she spent £7,000 (over $8,600) of her savings in a year, all to maintain her beauty blogging platform.
TODAY.com

Meet the real culinary mastermind behind the beautifully sinister food in ‘The Menu’

In the genre-bending horror-comedy-thriller “The Menu,” a couple travels to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat at an exclusive restaurant called Hawthorne. There, the pair are part of an exclusive group of guests who were intending to enjoy a $1,250 10-course tasting menu, but are subjected to much more from the elite chef whose shocking vision for the meal includes each and every one of them.
TODAY.com

Katie Couric shares text ‘scam’ that involves a rat in a toilet

Katie Couric. A rat in the toilet. A misdirected (or possibly scam!) text message. That's a lot for just one short conversation, but we're so delighted that Couric decided to share it with the world on Instagram Friday. As she wrote in the caption, which sits alongside a screen cap...
TechCrunch

6 investors discuss why AI is more than just a buzzword in biotech

“Most of the companies we have seen have an AI component to support the discovery or development processes,” Francisco Dopazo, a general partner at Humboldt Fund told TechCrunch recently. But despite becoming quite the buzzword, AI’s apparent ubiquity in biotech isn’t actually driving deal flow or higher valuations. So...
Wide Open Country

'Stand By Your Man': Tammy Wynette Spent Years Defending a Song it Took Her Minutes to Write

The influence of Tammy Wynette's classic song, "Stand By Your Man," cannot be overstated. Released in September 1968 as the lead single from her album of the same name, the song not only became a No. 1 hit, but it also aided in propelling her already successful career and it became her defining song. The tune has also won prestigious awards and been the center of comments and controversies from high-profile individuals, which is a lot for a tune that was reportedly written in a matter of minutes. Here's a look into the songwriting process of "Stand By Your Man" and all the accolades (and controversies) that followed.
TechCrunch

Investing in the future of robotics

Right now, we’ve got some insight from the VC side. Peter Barrett is a co-founder of Palo Alto–based Playground Global, which has invested in a number of key robotics firms, including Agility, RightHand, FarmWise, Fabric, Canvas Technology and Owl Labs. Q&A with Peter Barrett. TC: What was the...
voguebusiness.com

Tribute Brand wants to be digital fashion’s go-to platform

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Gala Marija Vrbanic, co-founder and CEO of Tribute Brand, started her career designing physical fashion. But, recognising the industry’s wastefulness, she didn’t want to actually produce the clothes. “I realised the problems of fashion early on because I was surrounded by it,” says Vrbanic, whose mother is a designer. “We were always questioning how we could change.”

