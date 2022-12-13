The Elko New Market City Council agreed unanimously to continue a public hearing from the evening of Thursday, Dec. 15, to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The hearing was about a water bottling facility proposed by Niagara Bottling. The nearly five hour Dec. 15 meeting had presentations from Elko New Market city staff and Niagara Bottling about the facility and comments, at time passionate, from Elko New Market residents and New Market Township residents, the majority of whom are against the project.

