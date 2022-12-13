ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots

Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
MassLive.com

Jakobi Meyers thought he saw Mac Jones open on Patriots failed play vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS – Jakobi Meyers had tears in his eyes when the media walked into the visitor’s locker room inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening. The Patriots wide receiver was visibly upset after the team’s final play resulted in a game-winning touchdown by Raiders’ Chandler Jones. Meyers said the Patriots coaches didn’t call for players to lateral the ball in the final seconds and took blame for the team’s loss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MassLive.com

Chandler Jones: Patriots panicked on final TD; Mac Jones ‘sitting there with big eyes’

No one had a better view of the New England Patriots’ disastrous play against the Las Vegas Raiders than Chandler Jones. The former Patriots pass rusher was in the perfect spot when Jakobi Meyers’ ill-fated lateral was heaved in desperation to quarterback Mac Jones. Chandler Jones went up, grabbed the ball, stiff-armed the Patriots quarterback and took it to the endzone for the game-winning score.
MassLive.com

Julian Edelman: Mac Jones has regressed with Patriots, but it’s not his fault

Julian Edelman says that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken a step back in Year 2. However, he’s not putting the blame for that on the young quarterback. “I don’t necessarily think it’s his fault why he’s regressed, but yes he’s regressed,” Edelman said Saturday in an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, which was broadcasting live from Las Vegas.
MassLive.com

Julian Edelman says the Patriots offense doesn’t look right: ‘It’s shocking’

Julian Edelman is saying the same thing New England Patriots fans have been clamoring about all season: There’s something wrong with the offense. The retired Patriots receiver was in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the game against the Raiders and appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub Saturday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to the dire state of affairs of the offense that Edelman was a part of not too long ago.
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty deserved better this season | Matt Vautour

Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater deserved better. For good reason, the narrative around the incompetence of the Patriots’ offense and its two learning on-the-fly coaches has been how badly it has all damaged and stunted the growth of Mac Jones. That’s certainly true, but next year and the year after that, Jones is going to still be a professional football player. For him, this season might be a hiccup if the Patriots fix the staff during the offseason.
MassLive.com

Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers active, but Patriots will be without standout CB

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots offense will have two of its best players available in Las Vegas. Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson — both of whom were listed as questionable — are cleared and good to go. Meyers shouldn’t have any restrictions coming off a concussion, but it’ll be curious to see if Stevenson is on a pitch count given the nature of ankle injuries. With Damien Harris inactive, it’s just Stevenson and the two rookies at running back: Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick didn’t think Mac Jones could make 55-yard Hail Mary throw

There were a lot of ingredients that led to the wrecked recipe that turned into the Patriots’ disastrous finish. One of the reasons that Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers were throwing the ball backward on the ill-fated laterals was that Bill Belichick didn’t think his quarterback could throw the ball forward far enough for a Hail Mary.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy