Here’s what Bill Belichick told Patriots after Sunday’s devastating loss
LAS VEGAS – This was the type of loss that could divide a team. Bill Belichick knows that. That’s why the Patriots coach attempted to rally his troops following the team’s shocking 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After Chandler Jones ran in for...
Bill Belichick mum on Mac Jones outbursts, says he’s not ‘repaving the same road’
TUSCON, Ariz. — In back-to-back games, national TV cameras have caught Mac Jones cursing demonstratively on the field. It’s unclear whether the outbursts have been aimed at teammates, coaches, or both. Both Joe Judge and Matt Patricia answered questions about the yelling earlier this week — and claimed...
Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots
Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
What they’re saying about wild finish of Patriots loss to Raiders
If the Patriots had lost Sunday’s game to the Raiders in overtime there would have been controversy because of the questionable call on Keelan Cole’s touchdown. But losing on their ill-advised lateral bizarre fumbled lateral foolishness caused a lot of people to run to Twitter. Here’s a sample of the reaction:
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots shocking loss to Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS – Bill Belichick wasn’t very happy following the Patriots devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots were 37 seconds away from a win when Raiders Derek Carr hit Keelan Allen for a game-tying 30-yard touchdown. As tough as that was, it didn’t compare to the ending.
Jayson Tatum rips Al Horford ejection call for elbowing Mo Wagner: ‘That was unbelievable’
BOSTON — Al Horford was ejected for the first time in seven years on Friday night against the Orlando Magic after an altercation with Mo Wagner and Jayson Tatum was still reeling in the aftermath of the call after Boston’s ugly defeat. The All-Star forward did not mince...
Passing by Mac Jones, Patriots offense was historically bad against Raiders
Coming into Sunday’s game, it looked like an ideal opportunity for the Patriots’ passing offense to gain a little traction against a Raiders team that had been dismal defensively against the pass. Just three weeks before, Mac Jones had been 28 for 39 for 382 yards against a...
Jakobi Meyers thought he saw Mac Jones open on Patriots failed play vs. Raiders
LAS VEGAS – Jakobi Meyers had tears in his eyes when the media walked into the visitor’s locker room inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening. The Patriots wide receiver was visibly upset after the team’s final play resulted in a game-winning touchdown by Raiders’ Chandler Jones. Meyers said the Patriots coaches didn’t call for players to lateral the ball in the final seconds and took blame for the team’s loss.
What they’re saying about Raiders’ Keelan Cole’s late TD ruled inbounds vs. Patriots
The New England Patriots were inches away from holding on to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the final seconds. However, a controversial replay review helped make it all come tumbling down. In the final minute, the Raiders’ Keelan Cole caught a touchdown on the side of the...
Chandler Jones: Patriots panicked on final TD; Mac Jones ‘sitting there with big eyes’
No one had a better view of the New England Patriots’ disastrous play against the Las Vegas Raiders than Chandler Jones. The former Patriots pass rusher was in the perfect spot when Jakobi Meyers’ ill-fated lateral was heaved in desperation to quarterback Mac Jones. Chandler Jones went up, grabbed the ball, stiff-armed the Patriots quarterback and took it to the endzone for the game-winning score.
Patriots shocking loss ends in sad, fitting fashion for woeful offense | Mark Daniels
LAS VEGAS – The visitor’s locker room inside Allegiant Stadium opened at 4:44 p.m. on Sunday. Shell-shocked Patriots slowly moved about the dressing area. They were quiet. Most dressed in a hurry before departing down a concrete walkway that led to several team buses. As most players were...
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones has regressed with Patriots, but it’s not his fault
Julian Edelman says that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken a step back in Year 2. However, he’s not putting the blame for that on the young quarterback. “I don’t necessarily think it’s his fault why he’s regressed, but yes he’s regressed,” Edelman said Saturday in an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, which was broadcasting live from Las Vegas.
Mac Jones says he should’ve tackled Chandler Jones on game-winning TD: ‘That’s my fault’
LAS VEGAS — It ended up as a bug-meets-windshield situation. After Chandler Jones intercepted Jakobi Meyers’ errant lateral, only Mac Jones was standing between him and a walk-off touchdown. The 260-pound defensive end proceeded to steamroll the 215-pound quarterback and paved the way to an improbable win. Though...
Julian Edelman says the Patriots offense doesn’t look right: ‘It’s shocking’
Julian Edelman is saying the same thing New England Patriots fans have been clamoring about all season: There’s something wrong with the offense. The retired Patriots receiver was in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the game against the Raiders and appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub Saturday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to the dire state of affairs of the offense that Edelman was a part of not too long ago.
Patriots’ Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty deserved better this season | Matt Vautour
Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater deserved better. For good reason, the narrative around the incompetence of the Patriots’ offense and its two learning on-the-fly coaches has been how badly it has all damaged and stunted the growth of Mac Jones. That’s certainly true, but next year and the year after that, Jones is going to still be a professional football player. For him, this season might be a hiccup if the Patriots fix the staff during the offseason.
What scouts say about Central QB Will Watson: ‘He’s a video game’
FRISCO, Texas — After Joe Beauregard watched Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s highlight tape, he sent it to his supervisor, Noel Mazzone.
Everything Mac Jones said about Patriots’ wild loss to Raiders ‘It stings’
Like many of his Patriots teammates, quarterback Mac Jones blamed himself after the game. If he’d been better earlier or if he’d have tackled Chandler Jones, the Patriots might have won Sunday’s game with Raiders. Here’s everything he said after Sunday’s loss:. Q: Can you...
Las Vegas Lateral: Raiders ‘very shocked’ to see Patriots lateral on final TD
The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t expect a miracle to happen. They thought they were going to overtime. Then the laterals happened. “It was crazy. The only thing you can kind of say is, ‘WTF’ I know kids probably watching right now,” said former New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon, now with the Raiders.
Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers active, but Patriots will be without standout CB
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots offense will have two of its best players available in Las Vegas. Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson — both of whom were listed as questionable — are cleared and good to go. Meyers shouldn’t have any restrictions coming off a concussion, but it’ll be curious to see if Stevenson is on a pitch count given the nature of ankle injuries. With Damien Harris inactive, it’s just Stevenson and the two rookies at running back: Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong.
Bill Belichick didn’t think Mac Jones could make 55-yard Hail Mary throw
There were a lot of ingredients that led to the wrecked recipe that turned into the Patriots’ disastrous finish. One of the reasons that Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers were throwing the ball backward on the ill-fated laterals was that Bill Belichick didn’t think his quarterback could throw the ball forward far enough for a Hail Mary.
