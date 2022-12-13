ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Residents, school district work toward solutions for Eagle River Village school bus stop￼

Earlier this fall, residents of the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community started a petition to relocate a school bus stop over safety concerns. Now, the Eagle County School District is working with the families — as well as with the Colorado Department of Education, the county, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Ascentia (the owners of Eagle River Village) — to find temporary and permanent solutions for their safety concerns.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Polis appoints Causey to Eagle County Court bench

On Monday, Dec. 12, Gov. Jared Polis appointed Gypsum resident Inga Causey to the Eagle County Court bench. The court had a judgeship vacancy left by Rachel Olguin-Fresquez after her move from the county court to the 5th Judicial District Court. Causey will assume the judgeship on Jan. 3 after she closes current practices.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle recognizes bike shop owner for community impact

On Nov. 8, the Eagle Town Council recognized Kyle Foster, the owner of Seagull’s Cycles, as the recipient of the 2022 Eagle Community Impact Award. Mayor Scott Turnipseed was among the first recipients of the Community Impact Award and presented the 2022 award to Foster. He explained that his connection to the award has always made delegating it special since becoming mayor. However, he said 2022 was an extra special year for the award.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Wildlife awareness project sprouts up in Eagle Ranch

The Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance are teaming up with 970 Design to launch an Eagle-wide education initiative aimed to encourage more responsible coexistence between residents, visitors and wildlife. Hardscrabble Trails Coalition secretary Nicole Asselin said the Eagle Ranch Wildlife Committee funded $40,000 toward an...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

New Avon Town Council elects Amy Phillips as mayor

The Avon Town Council has assumed its new makeup for the next two years, swearing in two new council members, reinstating two incumbents and seating Amy Phillips as mayor of Avon to replace the outgoing mayor, Sarah Smith Hymes. Phillips has served a cumulative 14 years on the Avon Town...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley has a new luxury transportation service

Contact information: Email infinityairporttranspo@gmail.com, or call 970-688-2459. I’m best reached by phone, so leave a voicemail. What goods or services do you provide? Luxury transportation for local needs and private airport rides. What’s new or exciting at your place? We are planning on expanding our fleet of cars to...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes Donna Caynoski and Hillary McSpadden to new branch brokers

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced that Donna Caynoski is the new branch broker for the Four Seasons Vail office and Hillary McSpadden is the new branch broker for the 230 Bridge Street Vail office location. Their focus will be to lead the top-tier team of brokers at their respective locations, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River Watershed Council: The river is in our hands

Western rivers have been major news this year. National and local news outlets have reported heavily on record low flows, dropping reservoir levels and drought conditions throughout the region. Honestly, it’s overwhelming. However, the state of the rivers also ignites our passion here at the Eagle River Watershed Council....
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle swears in Derrick Bos, town’s new police chief

Derrick Bos, Eagle’s new police chief, was sworn into his position on Monday, Dec. 12, at a lunch event in the town hall. Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed said he is excited to see Bos formally begin his Eagle tenure. “I’m excited to have Chief Bos in place now,” Turnipseed...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: What made Vail good is lost and gone

The Thursday, Dec. 15 Vail Daily edition with the “Zero to 60 at Vail” headline on the 60th anniversary of Vail was a fun read. Reporter interviews of the contributors to the beginnings of Vail were a good format and made for lively personal recollections and stories of how things were and came to be. The fun, all-in-it-together spirit that existed is mentioned over and over and always makes me wish I’d been here, too.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle fire station embarks on $2.8 million remodel

In November, FCI Constructors Inc. broke ground on a $2.8 million, six-month project to remodel the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District Fire Station 9. The station, which will be fully functional during construction, is not only getting a bit of a facelift to be more welcoming to the community but will also be updated to comply with best-known health practices for fire stations.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy