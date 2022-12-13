Read full article on original website
Related
Residents, school district work toward solutions for Eagle River Village school bus stop￼
Earlier this fall, residents of the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community started a petition to relocate a school bus stop over safety concerns. Now, the Eagle County School District is working with the families — as well as with the Colorado Department of Education, the county, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Ascentia (the owners of Eagle River Village) — to find temporary and permanent solutions for their safety concerns.
Easier access to advances radiology services provides extra benefits to VSON patients, locals, and visitors
Anyone who’s experienced a sudden orthopaedic injury knows the additional anxiety that comes along with trying to arrange diagnostic tests – which can sometimes require waits, multiple appointments or even out-of-town travel to complete. Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has made an extra effort to offer a full range...
Community members take sides in Town Council discussion over Pride flag removal at Gypsum Rec Center
On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 30 members of the community — representing a diverse cross-section of race, age, gender identity and sexual orientation — spoke in front of the Gypsum Town Council on how the recent removal of the Pride flag from the local rec center made them feel.
Polis appoints Causey to Eagle County Court bench
On Monday, Dec. 12, Gov. Jared Polis appointed Gypsum resident Inga Causey to the Eagle County Court bench. The court had a judgeship vacancy left by Rachel Olguin-Fresquez after her move from the county court to the 5th Judicial District Court. Causey will assume the judgeship on Jan. 3 after she closes current practices.
Eagle recognizes bike shop owner for community impact
On Nov. 8, the Eagle Town Council recognized Kyle Foster, the owner of Seagull’s Cycles, as the recipient of the 2022 Eagle Community Impact Award. Mayor Scott Turnipseed was among the first recipients of the Community Impact Award and presented the 2022 award to Foster. He explained that his connection to the award has always made delegating it special since becoming mayor. However, he said 2022 was an extra special year for the award.
Opinion: Housing wins elections and Latinos need better housing
The 2022 election results revealed that the dire need and overwhelming public support for affordable housing throughout Colorado — particularly in the central mountains — have never been greater. From Summit County to Gunnison County, from Aspen to Salida, no fewer than a dozen mountain counties and municipalities...
Avon to require installation of automatic sprinklers on all new residential developments
The Avon Town Council approved the adoption of a new building code on Tuesday that will require all new single-family, duplex and townhomes developed in Avon to install automatic sprinkler systems for fire suppression. Automatic sprinkler systems have been a requirement of the International Residential Code since 2009, but Avon...
Wildlife awareness project sprouts up in Eagle Ranch
The Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance are teaming up with 970 Design to launch an Eagle-wide education initiative aimed to encourage more responsible coexistence between residents, visitors and wildlife. Hardscrabble Trails Coalition secretary Nicole Asselin said the Eagle Ranch Wildlife Committee funded $40,000 toward an...
Eagle County airport winter flight season underway with as many as 19 flights a day
The Eagle County Regional Airport went from sleepy to sizzling this week. The airport had four incoming and outgoing flights Wednesday. The number jumped to 19 Thursday. Adding to the crush of action is the fact that all these flights arrive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. “It’s like flipping...
New Avon Town Council elects Amy Phillips as mayor
The Avon Town Council has assumed its new makeup for the next two years, swearing in two new council members, reinstating two incumbents and seating Amy Phillips as mayor of Avon to replace the outgoing mayor, Sarah Smith Hymes. Phillips has served a cumulative 14 years on the Avon Town...
Rare second-generation Habitat for Humanity homeowner among 8 families celebrated in ‘home for the holidays’ dedication
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley dedicated its 100th home Sunday with dozens of locals braving the cold temperatures to celebrate. The event embraced a “home for the holidays” theme in recognizing eight families who received keys to new houses, which they helped build in the Stratton Flats neighborhood of Gypsum.
Eagle County Gives Day raises $1.5 million for local nonprofits￼
Each year, Colorado Gives Day gives the community an opportunity to give back during the holiday season. This year, on the annual day of giving, over 100,000 donors donated around $53 million for 3,336 organizations in the state. Locally, the 67 nonprofits that comprise the Eagle County Gives collective received...
Vail Valley has a new luxury transportation service
Contact information: Email infinityairporttranspo@gmail.com, or call 970-688-2459. I’m best reached by phone, so leave a voicemail. What goods or services do you provide? Luxury transportation for local needs and private airport rides. What’s new or exciting at your place? We are planning on expanding our fleet of cars to...
Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes Donna Caynoski and Hillary McSpadden to new branch brokers
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced that Donna Caynoski is the new branch broker for the Four Seasons Vail office and Hillary McSpadden is the new branch broker for the 230 Bridge Street Vail office location. Their focus will be to lead the top-tier team of brokers at their respective locations, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.
Eagle River Watershed Council: The river is in our hands
Western rivers have been major news this year. National and local news outlets have reported heavily on record low flows, dropping reservoir levels and drought conditions throughout the region. Honestly, it’s overwhelming. However, the state of the rivers also ignites our passion here at the Eagle River Watershed Council....
Eagle swears in Derrick Bos, town’s new police chief
Derrick Bos, Eagle’s new police chief, was sworn into his position on Monday, Dec. 12, at a lunch event in the town hall. Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed said he is excited to see Bos formally begin his Eagle tenure. “I’m excited to have Chief Bos in place now,” Turnipseed...
Letter: What made Vail good is lost and gone
The Thursday, Dec. 15 Vail Daily edition with the “Zero to 60 at Vail” headline on the 60th anniversary of Vail was a fun read. Reporter interviews of the contributors to the beginnings of Vail were a good format and made for lively personal recollections and stories of how things were and came to be. The fun, all-in-it-together spirit that existed is mentioned over and over and always makes me wish I’d been here, too.
Vail at 60: Stories from those who helped grow the ski resort
Everyone, and every place, has to start somewhere. In Vail’s case, that start came with a big idea, subject to the whims of nature and the determination of those who thought a brand-new ski area at the base of Vail Pass in a sleepy valley would be a good idea.
Eagle County real estate market still strong, but is moving off the highs set in 2021
Eagle County’s real estate market this year won’t crack the $4 billion mark in sales volume. But this will be the third consecutive year sales volume has exceeded $3 billion. Through the end of November, the valley’s real estate sales have slowed somewhat from the frantic pace set...
Eagle fire station embarks on $2.8 million remodel
In November, FCI Constructors Inc. broke ground on a $2.8 million, six-month project to remodel the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District Fire Station 9. The station, which will be fully functional during construction, is not only getting a bit of a facelift to be more welcoming to the community but will also be updated to comply with best-known health practices for fire stations.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0