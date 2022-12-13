Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
agupdate.com
Self-made South Dakotans
In my previous column, I made mention of the fact that once again, at this year’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet, the prime rib was donated by the Eldon Roth family. What I neglected to mention was the fact that Eldon was in attendance and we had a chance to visit for a spell – first time in several years. Lots of catching up, as the saying goes.
Pheasant hunting season passes halfway point
After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
Young Native mother's death sparks questions
Abbey Lynn Steele was walking to buy soda in November on the day of her arrest. It wasn't her first time dealing with the law. For reasons that are under investigation, her heart stopped at the South Dakota jail a few hours after
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions
In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Basin Electric and ENGIE North America working together on South Dakota Wind Project
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A big agreement for wind energy in our region. Bismarck based – Basin Electric Power Cooperative has now partnered with a Texas company for a 200 ENGIE announce 200 MW power purchase agreement for new South Dakota wind project. Basin Electric is working with Houston’s ENGIE North America on this new […]
KELOLAND TV
Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Community Foundation awards $1.2 million to grant recipients
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling over $1 million from the Beyond Idea Grant program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the program supports community-based problem-solving efforts in South Dakota. “The Bush Foundation entrusted the SDCF with awarding $1.2 million...
kelo.com
Traveling on closed roads in SD could cost you big
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Getting stranded isn’t the only penalty for people who don’t comply with road closures. South Dakota law says anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate (§ 31-4-14.2 ) is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.
kotatv.com
South Dakota I-90 opened again after blizzard
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
kbhbradio.com
Saturday, December 17, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, December 17, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard:. Sioux Falls Christian 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59. Brookings vs. Fairmont, Minn., ccd. Enderlin, N.D. vs. Groton Area, ccd. Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd. Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th. Newcastle, Wyo....
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
kotatv.com
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a major winter storm making its way through the region. Officials are urging people to stay home and avoid travel, or risk getting stuck potentially for days.
northernminer.com
EnCore Energy wins court challenge to South Dakota uranium project
EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; OTCQB: ENCUF) has won a court challenge to its US$32 million Dewey-Burdock uranium project in South Dakota. The Oglala Sioux Tribe and watchdog group Aligning for Responsible Mining wanted a United States appeals court to review its decision in August approving the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) licence for enCore to mine uranium at the project about 150 km southwest of Rapid City, SD.
doniphanherald.com
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried buildings...
Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse
What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings. One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota News Watch
Sioux Falls, SD
463
Followers
211
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
South Dakota News Watch, founded in 2017, is an independent non-profit committed to reporting the most important statewide stories, from agriculture to education, public safety to politics.https://www.sdnewswatch.org/
Comments / 0