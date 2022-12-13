ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

Self-made South Dakotans

In my previous column, I made mention of the fact that once again, at this year’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet, the prime rib was donated by the Eldon Roth family. What I neglected to mention was the fact that Eldon was in attendance and we had a chance to visit for a spell – first time in several years. Lots of catching up, as the saying goes.
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth.  The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Community Foundation awards $1.2 million to grant recipients

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling over $1 million from the Beyond Idea Grant program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the program supports community-based problem-solving efforts in South Dakota. “The Bush Foundation entrusted the SDCF with awarding $1.2 million...
PIERRE, SD
kelo.com

Traveling on closed roads in SD could cost you big

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Getting stranded isn’t the only penalty for people who don’t comply with road closures. South Dakota law says anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate (§ 31-4-14.2 ) is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.
WYOMING STATE
kbhbradio.com

Saturday, December 17, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard

UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, December 17, South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard:. Sioux Falls Christian 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59. Brookings vs. Fairmont, Minn., ccd. Enderlin, N.D. vs. Groton Area, ccd. Great Plains Lutheran vs. Tri-State, N.D., ppd. Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th. Newcastle, Wyo....
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised for most of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
northernminer.com

EnCore Energy wins court challenge to South Dakota uranium project

EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; OTCQB: ENCUF) has won a court challenge to its US$32 million Dewey-Burdock uranium project in South Dakota. The Oglala Sioux Tribe and watchdog group Aligning for Responsible Mining wanted a United States appeals court to review its decision in August approving the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) licence for enCore to mine uranium at the project about 150 km southwest of Rapid City, SD.
TEXAS STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse

What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings.  One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota News Watch

South Dakota News Watch

Sioux Falls, SD
463
Followers
211
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota News Watch, founded in 2017, is an independent non-profit committed to reporting the most important statewide stories, from agriculture to education, public safety to politics.

 https://www.sdnewswatch.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy