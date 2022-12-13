ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney: Rules Sent DJ Uiagalelei into Transfer Portal

By Will Vandervort
 5 days ago

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not surprised at all by DJ Uiagalelei’s decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He said his former quarterback was a consequence of the rules.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney was not surprised at all by DJ Uiagalelei ’s decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He said his former quarterback was a consequence of the rules.

Clemson opened Orange Bowl prep Tuesday afternoon behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex without the 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback. Uiagalelei entered the portal two days after being replaced by freshman Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game.

Klubnik threw for 279 yards while completing 20-of-24 passes in earning MVP honors. After the game, Swinney announced Klubnik earned the right to start in the Orange Bowl.

“It is a consequence of the rules and the way they are right now,” the Clemson coach said prior to practice. “He really did not want to leave. I knew he was leaving, whether he was going to go pro or whatever. Really, he wanted to go pro. But I think, he came to the conclusion that he really needs another year. He’s got his degree. He is graduating next week.

“I knew he was going one way or the other, but he really wanted to finish. He wanted to play. He wanted to be there with his team, but the way the rules are set up, it does not really allow you to do that.”

Players have from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to decide if they want to enter the transfer portal. However, most don’t use the entire 45 days to decide because coaches are filling up rosters fast for the 2023 season, especially with the early signing period for high school players on Dec. 21.

Also, so they can participate in spring drills, college players have to be enrolled in classes at their new school in January.

“It kinda is what it is,” Swinney said. “I am thankful for DJ. I love him and appreciate him. He is a graduate in three years. He has been one of the greatest kids to come through here. One of the most respected players and leaders.

“He will be back for the banquet and all of that stuff. He is a graduate of Clemson. He is a two-time ACC Champion. Honestly, we probably don’t win the division his freshman year without him stepping in for us against (Boston College). We definitely don’t get to Charlotte this year without him. So, I am thankful to him. He has been a great ambassador for Clemson, and I know he is going to do great things. He has a lot of great football in front of him.”

The Tigers will now get ready for No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30 without Uiagalelei.

