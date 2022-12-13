Read full article on original website
France's dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final
PARIS (AP) — In the pain, there also was consolation. Losing to Argentina in the World Cup final wasn't the ending that heart-broken France fans hoped for. Still, even they could see the merits of having experienced a roller-coaster so intense as to be unforgettable and the outcome both bitter and sweet.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air. It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the...
Melbourne soccer match abandoned after goalkeeper attacked
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned Saturday after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken...
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at U.N. conference
MONTREAL (AP) — Negotiators reached a historic deal at a U.N. biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. The global framework comes a day before the...
