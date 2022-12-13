Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Police locate victim in Baltimore abduction & carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (UPDATE) -- Police say thanks to all of the calls and assistance the victim has been located safe and unharmed. Police needed help locating a missing adult after an abduction and carjacking took place in Baltimore. In reference to a carjacking and abduction that occurred in...
60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responded to the scene of a reported ‘cutting’ call in 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue Saturday night at around 7:41 pm. Upon arrival, officers dispatched to the location found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, detectives with the Baltimore Police Department said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any further details about the incident and homicide detectives are investigating the death. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to The post 60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore man sentenced to 15 years in prison for two armed carjackings, attempted armed robbery
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend time behind bars after committing two armed carjackings and an attempted armed robbery. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Daquan Murphy, 20, to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
WTOP
Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
A man was shot and killed in Northwest, D.C., in the predawn hours of Saturday, authorities said in a statement. D.C. police said officers with the Third District responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of the sound of gunfire. There, police said they found two victims, Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Washington
Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police
One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the foot in South Baltimore and taken to hospital, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot in South Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 9:56PM, officers responded to Cambria Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
Baltimore activists ask for less violence in 2023 after 5-year stats show more than 1,600 homicides
BALTIMORE -- A group of community activists is asking Baltimore residents to make a New Year's Resolution to stop the violence.There have been at least 300 homicides in Baltimore every year since 2015, according to the Baltimore Police Department.Overall, at least 1,647 people have been murdered in Baltimore over the past five years, police said.That's why The Tendea Family wants city residents to start off the new year by making a change.The Tendea Family meets every week to hold a community discussion about how to stop the violence.This week, with only two weeks left in 2022, this group of activists is highlighting the number of people lost over that five-year period and challenging others to make 2023 a less violent year.That is so that "us as citizens in Baltimore City have to evaluate the actions and inactions we've taken to either benefit our community or destroy our community," Elijah Miles, the chairman of The Tendea Family, said.The anti-violence organization holds community discussions at the Eubie Blake Center on North Howard Street every Sunday at 5 p.m.Anyone who wants to join their mission is welcome to attend the discussions.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police hold 21st annual Shop with a Cop
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — The 21st annual Shop with a Cop event took place Saturday in Baltimore County. Youth in Baltimore County got the opportunity to shop for loved ones with a member of the police department. "This is great, what today is about is the smiles on these kids'...
String of recent carjackings in Baltimore have ride-share users and drivers on edge
BALTIMORE - Residents and visitors in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are becoming victims of a carjacking at a higher rate.The latest incident happened early Friday morning in the area of Brookhill Road.Baltimore Police have already arrested at least nine minors in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers.And early Friday morning. officers responded to yet another carjacking.The carjackings have many who plan on using rideshares this holiday season on edge."Keep your head on a swivel, keep your doors locked and try to keep as much protection on you as possible," said Tony, a Baltimore...
Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago
BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
Police investigate fiery crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire crews were called to the intersection of Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes Lane at 9:13 p.m. Once there, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, which they quickly extinguished, Baltimore County Police said in a statement.A preliminary investigation determined that the driver—61-year-old Kenneth Coley—was attempting to stop his vehicle when it accelerated unexpectedly, according to authorities.Coley was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, police said.Members of the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team were sent to the 5500 block of Baltimore National Pike to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to authorities.The crash remains under investigation, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
WGMD Radio
Maryland Man Charged with Vehicular Assault
A Henderson, Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident that occurred at the Felton Royal Farms on Wednesday. Felton Police say the incident began on Route 13 in Felton and into the Royal Farms where the suspect, 25 year old Joshua Dorrell threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle and then backed into the victim who was pinned between two vehicles. Dorrell was gone when police arrived.
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Federal Hill attempted murder, robbery
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder after a shooting and robbery at the edge of Federal Hill two weeks ago.The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for his injuries after the December 2 shooting. The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 p.m.A neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he saw a large police response. "The entire block up there was blocked off. I was trying to get to the highway, and there were multiple fire trucks," said Joe, who lives just a few homes from the shooting and asked us not to use his...
Wbaltv.com
Calvert County sheriff's deputy injured after shootout, chase in Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, Md. (WBAL & AP) — A Calvert County sheriff's deputy who was critically injured is recovering after car chase and an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Dunkirk. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. near Yellow Bank Road. The Sheriff's Office said the driver sped off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase south on Maryland Route 4.
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Baltimore Police seek help finding man missing from Reservoir Hill
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking the public's assistance with finding a 28-year-old man who has gone missing, according to authorities.Samual Sturner is 6'5" and weighs 175 pounds. he was last seen on Saturday in the 2300 block of Eutaw Place, police said.He was wearing a green button-down shirt with blue jeans, according to authorities.Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sturner should call 911, police said.
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
Comments / 4