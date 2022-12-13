BALTIMORE -- A group of community activists is asking Baltimore residents to make a New Year's Resolution to stop the violence.There have been at least 300 homicides in Baltimore every year since 2015, according to the Baltimore Police Department.Overall, at least 1,647 people have been murdered in Baltimore over the past five years, police said.That's why The Tendea Family wants city residents to start off the new year by making a change.The Tendea Family meets every week to hold a community discussion about how to stop the violence.This week, with only two weeks left in 2022, this group of activists is highlighting the number of people lost over that five-year period and challenging others to make 2023 a less violent year.That is so that "us as citizens in Baltimore City have to evaluate the actions and inactions we've taken to either benefit our community or destroy our community," Elijah Miles, the chairman of The Tendea Family, said.The anti-violence organization holds community discussions at the Eubie Blake Center on North Howard Street every Sunday at 5 p.m.Anyone who wants to join their mission is welcome to attend the discussions.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO