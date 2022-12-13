(BPT) - As a 24-year-old, Erin Danzer enjoys expressing herself through art, such as painting, designing resin jewelry and making scarves to gift to her friends and family. She received her associate degree in communications and is currently pursuing her passion to create adaptive fashion by taking courses in clothing design. Her dream is to design clothes for a company or launch her own fashion line focused on inclusivity and accessibility of fashion for people living with disabilities.

