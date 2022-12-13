ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

sfstandard.com

Senate Rejects Bill To Curb Money Laundering in Silicon Valley

Venture capital firms, investment managers and corporate lawyers in San Francisco are likely heaving a sigh of relief. Just hours after the White House backed measures that would close holes in money-laundering restrictions, they were stricken from a U.S. Senate defense spending bill, setting back efforts at reining in foreign tycoons who pour their money into investments such as Bay Area startups and real estate.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president

Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ivanka Trump Freed From Court Oversight of Family Company

Ivanka Trump, who keeps distancing herself from her father’s shameful legacy, has successfully sidestepped the watchful gaze of a retired federal judge who was tasked with babysitting the Trump Organization to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers. Late last week, the New York attorney general and a...
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Trump Organization Convicted in Executive Tax Dodge Scheme

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury...
Salon

Allen Weisselberg links Trump to illegal tax scheme — and reveals he's still on the payroll

Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg took the stand in Manhattan State Supreme Court on Tuesday in the company's criminal trial on tax fraud charges. He testified that he received $1.76 million in untaxed, off-the-books perks from the Trump Organization, confirming several aspects of the district attorney's case against the former president's company.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said.  The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.  Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling.        Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...
The Jewish Press

NY Jury Convicts Trump Organization on All 17 Counts

The Trump Organization, a group of about 500 business entities of which Donald Trump is the sole or principal owner, on Tuesday was convicted by a NY Jury of eight men and four women on all 17 charges, including tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy, and related crimes. The convictions...
MANHATTAN, NY

