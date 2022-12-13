Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Senate Rejects Bill To Curb Money Laundering in Silicon Valley
Venture capital firms, investment managers and corporate lawyers in San Francisco are likely heaving a sigh of relief. Just hours after the White House backed measures that would close holes in money-laundering restrictions, they were stricken from a U.S. Senate defense spending bill, setting back efforts at reining in foreign tycoons who pour their money into investments such as Bay Area startups and real estate.
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president
Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
How Trump Org's tax fraud conviction could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
Trump Org was found criminally liable of various financial crimes. The conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Notes indicate Trump Organization tax-fraud jury may be zipping through deliberations on its 2nd day
There are nine counts. On Monday, jurors wanted a read-back of the law for count 2. On Tuesday, they asked for readbacks on counts 6, 7, 8, and 9.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Trump Says New York ‘Hard Place To Be A Trump’ After Company Convicted Of Tax Fraud
“Disappointed with the verdict in Manhattan, but will appeal,” the former president said Tuesday.
Political experts don't think the Trump Org's felony status is enough to kill Donald Trump's chances in 2024
The Trump Organization was found criminally liable for its executives' tax fraud on Tuesday, facing up to $1.6 million in penalties and felony status.
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
Loyal ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg is done testifying at Trump Org tax-fraud trial that Trump calls 'VERY UNFAIR!'
Trump "truthed" Friday that the prosecution case in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial "has fallen apart." Actually, the DA had perhaps its best day yet.
Deliberations have started in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and the judge told jurors to 'set aside' any Trump biases
The jury has been told to set aside any bias against Donald Trump. It's a tall order: one quarter of the jurors openly don't like Trump.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he’s willing to testify before House committee
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted early Friday morning that he does not have access to "much of his data," meaning potential testimony would be limited.
Ivanka Trump Freed From Court Oversight of Family Company
Ivanka Trump, who keeps distancing herself from her father’s shameful legacy, has successfully sidestepped the watchful gaze of a retired federal judge who was tasked with babysitting the Trump Organization to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers. Late last week, the New York attorney general and a...
New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud
On Tuesday, Dec. 7 a Manhattan jury found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 felony accounts. They're facing a maximum penalty of $1.62M. The post New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Trump Organization Convicted in Executive Tax Dodge Scheme
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury...
Allen Weisselberg links Trump to illegal tax scheme — and reveals he's still on the payroll
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg took the stand in Manhattan State Supreme Court on Tuesday in the company's criminal trial on tax fraud charges. He testified that he received $1.76 million in untaxed, off-the-books perks from the Trump Organization, confirming several aspects of the district attorney's case against the former president's company.
Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said. The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling. Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
The Jewish Press
NY Jury Convicts Trump Organization on All 17 Counts
The Trump Organization, a group of about 500 business entities of which Donald Trump is the sole or principal owner, on Tuesday was convicted by a NY Jury of eight men and four women on all 17 charges, including tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy, and related crimes. The convictions...
Comments / 0