Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
fox4news.com
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
fox7austin.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
fox4news.com
Walmart drone makes special delivery to Dallas school
Santa isn't the only one dropping presents at homes from above. Retail giant Walmart launched its drone delivery service in North Texas on Thursday and celebrated with gifts for students at a Dallas school.
fox4news.com
Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe...
fox4news.com
1 dead following early morning crash on 75 in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning. Dallas police responded to the wreck just before 1:30 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the northbound lanes. There was at least one person injured in the crash. Police said the victim was...
fox4news.com
White Settlement police spread holiday cheer in new festive video
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The White Settlement Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit. The department released a video showing five of their police cars activating their lights along to the tune of Jingle Bells with fake snow falling through the air. White Settlement police say that the video...
KXII.com
Construction company in Leonard hit by storms
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
fox4news.com
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
easttexasradio.com
Northeast Texas Storm Damage
As of Tuesday afternoon, eyewitness video confirmed at least five tornadoes. National Weather Service Storm surveys have begun, but they will complete many Wednesday. Twelve tornadoes may have occurred in various locations around North Texas. The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reports that a tornado touched down on FM...
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
Ellis County Press
Midlothian family mourns loss of son in hit-and-run
ENNIS – A Midlothian family is mourning the loss of a loved one after 30-year-old Zachary Stables of Midlothian died last week when an unidentified motorist struck him as he was walking alongside US Highway 287. The death of Stables was a hit and run, and happened in the...
fox4news.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack
DALLAS - The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack. The agency said it is still not fully operational. The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners. The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining...
wbap.com
14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms
UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and Injuries
Severe storms swept through North Texas causing serious damage and injuries.Photo byRaychel Sanner/UnsplashonUnsplash. Storms rolled through North Texas, Tuesday morning, damaging businesses and sounding sirens as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado watches and warnings. Dallas News reports that McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Arlington, and Fort Worth were all placed under tornado warnings. The National Weather Service detected an early morning tornado between River Oaks and Sansom Park. The tornado tore through a two-mile path across North Richland Hills, damaging around 20 homes and businesses.
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
fox4news.com
Grapevine police give update on possible tornado
Police captain Todd Dearing says a probable tornado touched down in the Sam's Club parking lot off of SH-114. Minor injuries were reported.
