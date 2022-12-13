Giving during the holiday season is a feeling like no other. But when you’re behind the scenes in making a gift, giving brings out a new meaning for the season. Kristina Gallagher’s fifth grade STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) class has reached its goal of producing 100 toys using 3D printing technology that will be donated to Toys For Tots. The STEM class is unique as it is the only one offers 3D printing at Hewlett Elementary School.

HEWLETT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO