KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow mix arrives overnight, temps dropping
Temperatures overnight fall as a cold front tracks across the state. Those in Northwest Kansas will fall into the single digits. Elsewhere will hover around the freezing mark. Precipitation arrives with this boundary. Rainfall will arrive first as temperatures sit above freezing before midnight. By the early morning, temperatures will...
KSN.com
Wintry weather possible this week
Allow some extra travel time before you head out the door this morning. A cold rain and light slushy snow are tracking through the area. Use extra caution while driving through Central and Eastern Kansas where slick conditions will be possible. Most of this moisture will move out by the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild tomorrow, dramatic changes to start the workweek
Clear skies across the Sunflower State will allow for temperatures to drop overnight. We bottom out in the teens and single digits across most of the state. Southerly flow returns by Sunday, allowing our temperatures to reach our seasonal average in the low and mid-40s. This will be the warmest day we see for the next week, so tomorrow is the time to take care of your last-minute holiday errands.
classiccountry1070.com
Rain-snow mix expected for Wichita area
A mix of rain and snow was expected to fall across central, south central and eastern Kansas for Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be around the freezing mark, so some of the snow will melt but there could still be some accumulations of a trace to 2 inches. The...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps moderate this week, brutal cold late next week!
We remained under the influence of a slow-moving system over the Great Lakes the past couple of days with cold air being pulled south across Kansas. West/northwesterly winds have been quite strong as well making it feel even colder. The winds eased overnight as the big storm to our north is pulling away. We are still seeing chilly temperatures this Saturday morning. Although it is less windy this morning, there is still enough to produce some wind chill affect making it feel colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures warm a few degrees Saturday with less wind.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow start the workweek, brutal cold to follow
Winds are light, but they have shifted out of the south. This will help temperatures jump back to our seasonal average today along with plentiful sunshine. Our next cold front arrives later tonight. Temperatures drop and light rainfall and snowfall will track across portions of the state into early Monday morning as a quick-moving system tracks northeast across the Central Plains. At first, we will see clouds arriving in southwest Kansas during this Sunday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Quiet weekend, but wintry weather on the other side
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a week of windy weather in Kansas, it will finally go down overnight, and the weekend forecast has much lower wind speeds statewide. We should also see less cold for Saturday and Sunday too. Early Saturday, temperatures will be in the teens with mainly clear...
Preparing for the coming cold snap
With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing as Christmas approaches, now is a perfect time to prepare for the colder temperatures.
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
KWCH.com
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
KWCH.com
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
Reno Co. man dies in rollover
KINGMAN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Karson B. Becker, 30, Pretty Prairie, was northbound on NE 150 Avenue at NE 50th Street. Becker ran the stop sign at the intersection and lost...
KSN.com
Mold discovered in peppercorn product sold in Kansas stores, recall issued
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall alert has been posted by the Food and Drug Administration Thursday for peppercorn products sold in Kansas World Market stores. The FDA reports that Something South African LLC of Seattle, Washington has issued a recall for its Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to mold being found in the Malaysian Long Pepper. The recall impacts gift sets with best before-end dates of June 2024 of batch 494951-T.
Man hospitalized after crash near downtown Wichita
The crash happened at University and Osage, near Kellogg and Seneca. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
Catch up on the Lofton case, read past Eagle coverage since teen’s death
The Wichita teenager died while in a Sedgwick County facility more than a year ago. Here’s what has led up to the task force’s recommendations.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
