Grand Isle, VT

whdh.com

Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
MILTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Hanukkah Edition

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since Hanukkah is officially underway, it only seemed fitting to see how the Jewish community is prepping for the eight-day holiday. In today's This is Our Home, we spent the day with the preschoolers at Gan Yeladim in Burlington as they prepared their youngest learners for the celebration.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Stowe Mountain Resort benefiting from heavy snowstorm

Vermont's first official snowstorm of the winter is hitting the mountains hard. However, that's a gift ski resorts have been waiting for. Some of the roads leading up to Stowe were slippery and difficult to drive through, but that didn't stop some skiers and snowboarders that have been longing to get their first runs in of the year.
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
informnny.com

Malone man arrested following stolen vehicle investigation

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man has been charged in an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norfolk, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 53-year-old John F. Dumas was charged on December 6 with the unauthorized use of a motor...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks

The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
TUPPER LAKE, NY

