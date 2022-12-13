ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run

Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150 ballots, but her representative can’t copy and photograph them. Community steps up to help 82-year-old Walmart greeter pay off medical bills. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. After a Tik Tok with 82-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale

Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time, part-time nurses as well as volunteers. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near 88th Ave. and Indian School Rd. Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Troopers found an abandoned car with its hazard...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found near car on Loop 101 in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. - A deadly hit-and-run investigation is underway after authorities say a body was found near a car on the side of a Peoria freeway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Dec 19 says troopers found a car with its driver's side door open and hazards on along the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized

PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Santa Hustle run in Glendale helps raise funds for a good cause

We all know Santa is hustling hard this month, but he's not alone. Hundreds of people put on festive costumes for Dec. 18's Santa Hustle event, a half marathon full of holiday fun. It's also a way to raise money for a good cause along the way. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless

Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy