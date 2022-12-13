Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
12news.com
Man shot and killed while taking car for a test drive in Phoenix
A Phoenix man was shot and killed Saturday while taking his car for a test drive with a prospective buyer. Here's what we know.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say
David Navidad-Parra was reported missing after he was last seen giving a man a test drive of his vehicle during a car sale in Phoenix on Friday night. His body was found shortly after.
Mesa police investigating possible carjacking near Signal Butte and Elliot roads
Police are investigating a possible carjacking Sunday morning near Signal Butte and Elliot roads in Mesa.
AZFamily
Phoenix family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run
Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150 ballots, but her representative can’t copy and photograph them. Community steps up to help 82-year-old Walmart greeter pay off medical bills. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. After a Tik Tok with 82-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Phoenix documents identify man who owns unauthorized sculptures that were put up near 'The Zone'
We now know the name of a man who owns a number of dinosaur sculptures that have been erected in a part of Central Phoenix known as 'The Zone,' where a number of homeless people congregate. City of Phoenix officials have said the sculptures are not authorized to be there.
Phoenix Police investigating shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix Police arrived at an apartment complex Saturday night and found one man who was shot and detained another.
skygofly.com
Phoenix International (PHX) Becomes First Ever Airport to Use Rider-Only Autonomous Vehicles
This past Friday marks an important milestone in the history of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as Waymo has officially launched its first public autonomous vehicle service for the first time ever in a major airport. The service is currently offers travelers the opportunity to use fully self-driving vehicles for...
Fire at Yogis Grill in Phoenix closes restaurant for 'unknown amount of time'
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at Yogis Grill in Phoenix on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, but the restaurant will remain closed for some time, authorities said. Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 16th Street and Camelback Road for a "water flow indication"...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale
Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time, part-time nurses as well as volunteers. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near 88th Ave. and Indian School Rd. Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Troopers found an abandoned car with its hazard...
fox10phoenix.com
Body found near car on Loop 101 in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. - A deadly hit-and-run investigation is underway after authorities say a body was found near a car on the side of a Peoria freeway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Dec 19 says troopers found a car with its driver's side door open and hazards on along the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area vegan restaurant in danger of closing down
The Coronado is efforting one last push to get more customers through their doors, or they might have to close down permanently. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area artist loses her belongings in Mesa storage facility fire
The fire, which caused massive damage to the storage facility, is now the subject of an ATF investigation. The fire also resulted in some incalculable losses, such as the losses suffered by one artist. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized
PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
AZFamily
Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Santa Hustle run in Glendale helps raise funds for a good cause
We all know Santa is hustling hard this month, but he's not alone. Hundreds of people put on festive costumes for Dec. 18's Santa Hustle event, a half marathon full of holiday fun. It's also a way to raise money for a good cause along the way. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
fox10phoenix.com
Several seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight from Phoenix
Video from Instagram account @hhhnewz shows first responders at Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Hawaii following a flight's severe turbulence coming from Phoenix, Arizona. (Credit: hhhnewz via Storyful)
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
AZFamily
‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
