Dig in to this week’s East End foodie news bites!. Deck the Rowdy Hall with boughs of holly, fa la la la la! The English pub/French bistro is offering a la carte holiday specials, in addition to their regular menu, for Chanukah and Christmas Eve. The Chanukah specials will be available Sunday, December 18 and Monday, December 19 while the Christmas Eve specials will be available on Saturday, December 24 for lunch service only. Additional dates may be announced. The specials, subject to change, include potato latkes, red wine braised brisket, seafood bisque with toasted baguette and a crispy local cod cake sandwich.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO