Students and staff in the Dubuque Community School District will follow a calendar next school year that closely mirrors the one used for the past several years. School board members on Monday unanimously approved a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that was proposed last month. They opted not to approve a proposed 2024-2025 calendar after Superintendent Amy Hawkins recommended waiting to see if state officials grant districts additional flexibility around start dates. The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year will be Aug. 23, which is the earliest date that districts can start classes under state law.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO