Popular Eastern Iowa Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display Open Through December 31
The holiday season is all about traditions and a new one started in eastern Iowa a couple of years ago. You can experience it right through New Year's Eve, on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Christmas night. When the pandemic came in 2020, very few good things came...
Join Y105 at Mason Dixon Saloon for a Holiday Food Drive
Help Y105 and two awesome Dubuque businesses celebrate the holidays and give back to the community for a special Holiday Food Drive!. On Saturday, December 17th, from 9:30am to 7pm, The Crow's Nest Tattoo Studio and Mason Dixon Saloon will be holding a food drive to give back to the community. This is your chance to do a good deed this Christmas and have the opportunity to get some new ink.
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman meets and thanks responders who saved her life
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A hospital employee met the strangers who saved her life on Friday. UnityPoint’s Finley Hospital says Mary Free was in a Fareway grocery store in Dubuque in late October when she collapsed. She went into sudden cardiac arrest and her heart stopped beating. A retired...
KCRG.com
Dubuque’s Parks and Rec Commission calls for new city swimming pool
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission are calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool. The Telegraph Herald reports the commission discussed creating a new committee to lead the development of a proposed new pool this week. They argued ongoing maintenance needs...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Spa opens at former Dubuque eatery site; 24-hour gym coming to Maquoketa; barbershop passing on knowledge to next generation
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa. A new Dubuque...
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Kwik Stop Announces “Kwik Care” Charity Partners for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced their 2023 slate of charity partners for their Kwik Care program. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Regional Medical Center Resuming Universal Masking
Effective today until further notice, Regional Medical Center in Manchester and Regional Family Health clinics will resume universal masking. This is due to high respiratory illness and increased hospitalizations in our communities. Masks will continue to be provided and available upon entry to RMC and Regional Family Health facilities and...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Community School Board Approves Calendar For 2023-2024 School Year
Students and staff in the Dubuque Community School District will follow a calendar next school year that closely mirrors the one used for the past several years. School board members on Monday unanimously approved a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that was proposed last month. They opted not to approve a proposed 2024-2025 calendar after Superintendent Amy Hawkins recommended waiting to see if state officials grant districts additional flexibility around start dates. The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year will be Aug. 23, which is the earliest date that districts can start classes under state law.
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun
The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
KWQC
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
KCRG.com
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing
It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
KCRG.com
City of Dubuque plans to remove presence of PFAS chemicals from water wells
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque recently found what are known as ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply, but the toxicity level is still below regulatory thresholds of what’s safe to drink. Earlier this year, the city took part in the Iowa Department of Natural...
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest
A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Bell Tower’s 2023 Winter Theater Classes Now Accepting Kid Actors
The Bell Tower Theater is excited to announce their award-winning Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes are happening again this winter!. Youth from kindergarten to sixth grade can immerse themselves in these captivating and creative weekly classes' covering the world of music and theater. Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate...
superhits106.com
Dubuque school board approves employee expression policy
At Monday’s Dubuque School Board meeting, school board members unanimously approved a new district policy regulating employee expression, which is required by state law. The policy uses state-recommended language and dictates that while the First Amendment protects employees’ speech when they speak as individual citizens, any employee expression, including activity on social media, that “has an adverse impact on district operations” can be subject to discipline, “up to and including termination.”
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
