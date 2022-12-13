Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is giving away free pet food on Monday, Dec. 19, and Wed. Dec. 21. On both days, the events will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roanoke Food and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE. Pet food will be...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares to host Christmas event in Roanoke Dec. 17, Dec. 18
ROANOKE, Va. – You can get into the holiday spirit with Miracle on 9th Street, a Blue Ridge Christmas – a walking tour that will take you behind the scene of the Blue Ridge Nightmare set. If you have been to Blue Ridge Nightmares around Halloween, you know...
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
WSLS
A ‘pawfect’ holiday season: Families adopt pets at MEGA Adoption Event
ROANOKE, Va. – Families got to bring home an early Christmas present that likes treats and belly rubs. Angels of Assisi’s MEGA Pet Adoption Event brings together shelters, rescues, and volunteers from across the Roanoke region to get pets adopted. After families adopted their pets, some of them...
WSLS
Tracking a pair of storms Thursday, Friday after calm, cold start to the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Much like we did in Sunday’s weather article, we’ll go in reverse order to highlight a pair of storm systems first. Then, we’ll talk more about the immediate forecast. Two Turtle Dov---uhh---Storm Systems. Later this week, we’re dealt with a one-two punch of...
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Share your matching Christmas pajamas
ROANOKE, Va. – A family tradition for the holidays: matching pjs. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
WSLS
The Week Ahead: Tracking potential wintry weather followed by Arctic blast for Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – Normally when we write these articles, we go in chronological order. We’re going to flip-flop things to start with our late week weather. We’ll then back track to show you how Sunday’s weather is shaping up. Late Week Winter Weather Threat. Late in...
WSLS
Radford church sends 100,000 meals to Nicaragua
RADFORD, Va. – One church in downtown Radford is giving back to children in need this holiday season. The Community Life Church has a partnership with a church and an orphanage in Nicaragua. This year, the church partnered with Kids Around the World to send 100,000 meals to Nicaraguan...
WSLS
Roanoke families receive free school supplies at Grades Over Guns event
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress (TAP) gave away free school supplies to families ahead of the second half of the school year. Grades Over Guns is among a series of events with the purpose of reducing gun violence in the community. Middle and high schools students will...
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Upload your pictures from Christmas parades, events
ROANOKE, Va. – Holiday season is in full swing across the Commonwealth, and this is your chance to share some holiday fun with us for a chance to see them on TV!. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
WSLS
VDOT: I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopened
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After months of work, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project to extend ramps. VDOT says the extended ramps will improve safety by giving...
WSLS
One person found dead after fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday. Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Darby Road. The fire was contained quickly and a female was found...
WSLS
Flycodes Invitational Basketball Showcase returns to William Fleming
ROANOKE, Va. – What started as a mere idea a little more than a decade ago has transformed into a full fledged brand in Roanoke. Local apparel company “Flycodes” has become a staple in and around southwest Virginia and beyond. Saturday the brand held its annual basketball showcase for the first time since 2019.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
WSLS
Virginia Tech Basketball players, Carilion Children’s team up to fight pediatric cancer
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Children’s and the Virginia Tech Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams are joining forces to bring awareness to childhood cancer. Patients at Carilion Children’s got to decorate pairs of sneakers with the players for the upcoming Coaches vs. Cancer games at Virginia Tech in January.
WSLS
No. 6 Virginia Tech suffers first loss to No. 5 Notre Dame 63-52
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Cassell Coliseum held over 4,000 fans on Sunday who witnessed the first ever Top 10 women’s matchup in Blacksburg-- No. 5 Notre Dame versus No. 6 Virginia Tech. In what was an electrifying game, the Hokies controlled momentum but the Fighting Irish stayed in the fight, surging ahead for the 63-52 victory.
Comments / 0