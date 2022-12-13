ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is giving away free pet food on Monday, Dec. 19, and Wed. Dec. 21. On both days, the events will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roanoke Food and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE. Pet food will be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Share your matching Christmas pajamas

ROANOKE, Va. – A family tradition for the holidays: matching pjs. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Radford church sends 100,000 meals to Nicaragua

RADFORD, Va. – One church in downtown Radford is giving back to children in need this holiday season. The Community Life Church has a partnership with a church and an orphanage in Nicaragua. This year, the church partnered with Kids Around the World to send 100,000 meals to Nicaraguan...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Upload your pictures from Christmas parades, events

ROANOKE, Va. – Holiday season is in full swing across the Commonwealth, and this is your chance to share some holiday fun with us for a chance to see them on TV!. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VDOT: I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopened

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After months of work, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project to extend ramps. VDOT says the extended ramps will improve safety by giving...
WSLS

One person found dead after fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday. Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Darby Road. The fire was contained quickly and a female was found...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Flycodes Invitational Basketball Showcase returns to William Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. – What started as a mere idea a little more than a decade ago has transformed into a full fledged brand in Roanoke. Local apparel company “Flycodes” has become a staple in and around southwest Virginia and beyond. Saturday the brand held its annual basketball showcase for the first time since 2019.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

No. 6 Virginia Tech suffers first loss to No. 5 Notre Dame 63-52

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Cassell Coliseum held over 4,000 fans on Sunday who witnessed the first ever Top 10 women’s matchup in Blacksburg-- No. 5 Notre Dame versus No. 6 Virginia Tech. In what was an electrifying game, the Hokies controlled momentum but the Fighting Irish stayed in the fight, surging ahead for the 63-52 victory.
BLACKSBURG, VA

