Government Technology
Columbia University Adopts The Palace Project for E-Content
Columbia University has adopted the nonprofit library platform and e-reader app The Project Palace for digital content such as e-books, audiobooks and other lesson activities, a recent announcement said. According to a news release, Columbia’s library is now among over 400 public and campus libraries across the country that have...
Government Technology
Las Vegas School Implementing AI-Based Security System
(TNS) — The private Adelson Educational Campus in Las Vegas is using an artificial intelligence system to detect school security threats. The preschool-through-12th grade Jewish school is contracting with SparkCognition, an Austin, Texas-based company. SparkCognition spokesman Stephen Gold told the Review-Journal the technology integrates with the school’s existing cameras...
