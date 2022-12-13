ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wlsam.com

“Frost Responder” – Can you come up with a better name for a Chicago snow plow?

Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas are filling in for Steve Cochran and Jane Clauss! Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how they are preparing for heavy holiday snow, the deadline for Chicago residents to submit their snow plow names, and he explains how snow plows are being used to ensure public safety at outdoor events.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Mother McAuley A Cappella Choir performs on the Steve Cochran Show!

Mother McAuley A Cappella Choir joins the Steve Cochran Show to perform a few classic holiday songs. Also, Choir Director Julie McKee talks to Steve and Jane about the advice she gives her students before they perform, why she decided to teach at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, and where you can hear Mother McAuley A Cappella Choir perform live next!
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

FBI seeks 2 men who robbed Uptown bank branch

Chicago — The FBI’s Chicago field office has released surveillance images of two men who robbed an Uptown bank last week. The agency is offering a reward of up to $1,000 “for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction” of the men. Working together, the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown

Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago woman's Kia will be under repair until spring after being stolen, found

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking the spiking theft of Kias and Hyundais for months. Now, another Kia theft victim is coming forward. She is a single mom whose car was stolen two months ago, was found destroyed the next day, and is still in the shop waiting on backordered parts. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Tina Swopes of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood took pictures of her 2021 Kia Forte when Chicago Police found it ditched and left running at a gas station in October. The car was damaged missing 25 parts, but not wrecked....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 brothers shot and killed in Chicago’s Ravenswood

CHICAGO — Two brothers were shot and killed in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue. Police said the victims were standing in an alley when someone in a light-colored sedan fired shots. The victims were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with multiple […]
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her...
EVANSTON, IL

