wlsam.com
“Frost Responder” – Can you come up with a better name for a Chicago snow plow?
Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas are filling in for Steve Cochran and Jane Clauss! Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how they are preparing for heavy holiday snow, the deadline for Chicago residents to submit their snow plow names, and he explains how snow plows are being used to ensure public safety at outdoor events.
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
wlsam.com
Mother McAuley A Cappella Choir performs on the Steve Cochran Show!
Mother McAuley A Cappella Choir joins the Steve Cochran Show to perform a few classic holiday songs. Also, Choir Director Julie McKee talks to Steve and Jane about the advice she gives her students before they perform, why she decided to teach at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, and where you can hear Mother McAuley A Cappella Choir perform live next!
cwbchicago.com
Chicago alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward ‘demands’ CPD stop street vendor robberies — then there’s that 191% increase in shootings
Chicago — Less than two months ago, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) publicly stated in the City Council that he wanted fewer Chicago police officers in his ward. “Take the white supremacists, too,” Sigcho Lopez said before marching out of the meeting. Less than a month later,...
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
Sen. Duckworth says Chicago Police Officers on way home after being stuck in Peru
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joins the Lisa Dent Show to talk about new legislation to prioritize airline passenger safety and provide a breaking update on the two Chicago Police Officers who were stuck in Peru amid conflict in the country.
cwbchicago.com
FBI seeks 2 men who robbed Uptown bank branch
Chicago — The FBI’s Chicago field office has released surveillance images of two men who robbed an Uptown bank last week. The agency is offering a reward of up to $1,000 “for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction” of the men. Working together, the...
cwbchicago.com
Robber took CTA passenger’s money, then offered her some crack after the crime: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a panhandler robbed a woman at the Damen Blue Line station and then tried to give her some crack cocaine after the crime. Chicago police arrested the accused man, Daryl Russell Jr, at the CTA station. The 39-year-old woman saw Russell panhandling around 7:40 p.m....
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown
Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
One of Chicago's most notorious rapists moved to a minimum security prison
Marc Winner, known as a the "tanning salon rapist," was the target of a lengthy I-Team investigation.
15-year-old shot while inside car on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot while he was sitting in a car on the South Side of Chicago, according to police. The boy was shot around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in front of a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of East 95th Street. He was shot in the arm and taken to […]
ABC7 Chicago
Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
Chicago woman's Kia will be under repair until spring after being stolen, found
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking the spiking theft of Kias and Hyundais for months. Now, another Kia theft victim is coming forward. She is a single mom whose car was stolen two months ago, was found destroyed the next day, and is still in the shop waiting on backordered parts. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Tina Swopes of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood took pictures of her 2021 Kia Forte when Chicago Police found it ditched and left running at a gas station in October. The car was damaged missing 25 parts, but not wrecked....
2 brothers shot and killed in Chicago’s Ravenswood
CHICAGO — Two brothers were shot and killed in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue. Police said the victims were standing in an alley when someone in a light-colored sedan fired shots. The victims were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with multiple […]
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her...
Chicago shooting: Vera Lounge shut down by city after 3 killed, 1 wounded at bar
A Portage Park bar where three people were killed in a shooting over the weekend has been shut down by the city, Chicago police said Thursday.
