ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting leaves 2 men dead in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 a.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That's just west off of Cane Run Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Remembering a fallen LMPD officer one year after his death

It has been one year since Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed in the line of duty. Those who knew and loved him gathered for a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery on Sunday to honor him. Officer Donna Morgan says the memories she made with her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Travis Egan named Mr. Football by Kentucky Football Coaches Association

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School quarterback Travis Egan received a major honor this week. The Kentucky Football Coaches Association named Egan Kentucky's Mr. Football. "They say it's an individual award," said Egan. "But, I couldn't have got here without my lineman, my receivers, even my defense....
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal bicycle crash in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal bicycle crash that happened in Fairdale last week. Deputy coroner Jerry Zehnder identified the victim as 70-year-old William Smith. According to officials, Smith was killed near the area of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

5 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in Newburg apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were hurt, and several were rescued from an apartment fire Friday in Newburg. According to officials, the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at the Chateau Village Apartments. Forty firefighters from four different departments were called to the scene to assist. We're told 30...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy