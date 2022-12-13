Read full article on original website
Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
Clothe the West Holiday Shop providing free gifts for Louisville families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 'Clothe the West' will host their annual holiday shop at St George Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon. The event is an opportunity for families to get new gifts for their children for the holidays. Volunteers have set up everything from toys to clothes, and even board games.
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
Mayor Fischer, Mayor-Elect Greenberg come together for menorah lighting to start Hanukkah
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday marks the first day of Hanukkah. Louisville Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg joined current Mayor Greg Fischer to light Kentucky’s largest menorah at Fourth Street Live! to begin the celebration in the city. Chabad of Kentucky hosted the Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting to kick off the...
Community supports victims of deadly fire at Watterson Lakeview Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A community is stepping up to support victims picking up the pieces after a deadly apartment fire. Sunday afternoon, people dropped clothes, coats, toys, personal hygiene items, and gift cards at West End Baptist Church. The donations will go to families who lost everything in the...
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
Louisville begins massive project to renovate, expand Louisville Free Public Library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is beginning a massive project to renovate and expand the main public library. With a few swings of a sledgehammer, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer marked the start of construction at the York Street Branch. The city is investing $8 million from the federal government. It...
LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
Shooting leaves 2 men dead in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 a.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That's just west off of Cane Run Road.
Remembering a fallen LMPD officer one year after his death
It has been one year since Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed in the line of duty. Those who knew and loved him gathered for a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery on Sunday to honor him. Officer Donna Morgan says the memories she made with her...
Travis Egan named Mr. Football by Kentucky Football Coaches Association
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School quarterback Travis Egan received a major honor this week. The Kentucky Football Coaches Association named Egan Kentucky's Mr. Football. "They say it's an individual award," said Egan. "But, I couldn't have got here without my lineman, my receivers, even my defense....
Louisville father charged with strangling a child at a bus stop appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father accused of attacking a young child at a local bus stop appeared in court on Friday morning. Sherman Prices faces child abuse-assault and strangulation charges. According to court records, Price's daughter was involved in an incident with the boy while they were onboard...
Cards win Fenway Bowl 24-7, soundly defeating Cincinnati in renewed rivalry game
BOSTON — The Louisville Cardinals made short work of the Cincinnati Bearcats on their way to winning the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl and securing the "Keg of Nails" trophy. The game was the first played in the renewed rivalry since 2013 and the Cards won it 24-7 under the leadership of interim Head Coach Deion Branch.
Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
Louisville's domestic violence-related deaths for 2022 now more than previous two years combined
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of domestic violence-related homicides in 2022 in Louisville now totals more than the previous two years combined. And with the holidays upon us, victim advocates fear the number could rise before the end of the year. "You oftentimes have some relationships that already have...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal bicycle crash in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal bicycle crash that happened in Fairdale last week. Deputy coroner Jerry Zehnder identified the victim as 70-year-old William Smith. According to officials, Smith was killed near the area of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane.
Scottsburg basketball hands Corydon Central its first loss of season
CORYDON, Ind. — The Scottsburg High School boys basketball team cruised to a 68-45 win over Corydon Central on Friday night. With the win, the Warriors improve to 6-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss drops the Panthers to 4-1 on the year. Click on the video below to...
5 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in Newburg apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were hurt, and several were rescued from an apartment fire Friday in Newburg. According to officials, the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at the Chateau Village Apartments. Forty firefighters from four different departments were called to the scene to assist. We're told 30...
