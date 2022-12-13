Read full article on original website
World Cup final: Lionel Messi penalty gives Argentina lead over France
Argentina take the lead in the World Cup final as Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot against France. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
World Cup 2022: Argentina's victory over France watched by peak of 14.9m people on BBC One
Argentina's victory over France in the World Cup final was watched by a peak of 14.9m people on BBC One. With a TV audience share of 58%, the dramatic penalty shootout win was also streamed 7.1m times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online. ITV, who also broadcast the Qatar...
