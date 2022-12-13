Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
‘They can be their own boss’: Killeen holiday bazaar inspires children to reach for the sky
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last-minute holiday shopping came with a slice of life lessons at the first ever Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar. The event for kids and by kids included student volunteers from all Killeen ISD high schools. “The youth here are not just volunteers, some of them are supervisors...
2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community
WACO, Texas — The 7th annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2p-6p! At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
Shots fired at Temple home: Police looking for suspect, victim
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting took place on the 800 block of N. 2nd Street. Police were called around 1:27 a.m. when they arrived to a home and a car that had been shot. Police say...
KWTX
Volunteers lay hundreds of wreaths for veterans in Killeen for Wreaths Across America Day
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The third Saturday in December marks “Wreaths Across America Day” which commemorates the fallen who made the greatest sacrifice. Locally, volunteers laid hundreds of wreaths on veteran gravestones at the Killeen Cemetery. Volunteers like Eileen Walcik and Joseph Eyre helped lay the wreaths there.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to a car crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a motor vehicle accident involving an entrapment. The accident occurred at Old McGregor Road and Hewitt Drive. We will provide updates as they become available.
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
WacoTrib.com
Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
KWTX
Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.
Humane Society of Central Texas Continues Fight Against Distemper
WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) — A distemper outbreak has been running rampant in Central Texas and it is hitting even harder here in Waco at the Humane Society. The Waco Animal Welfare Board met Wednesday to discuss the on-going Distemper and recent K-9 Influenza outbreaks, also addressing what protocols leaders are taking to combat cases […]
Wreaths Across America to honor veterans at Killeen City Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — Wreaths Across America will be remembering and honoring veterans at the Killeen City Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Volunteers will place wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans while saying each of their names out loud to be remembered. Wreaths Across America does...
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
Police identify victim in Dec. 12 north Austin homicide
The Austin Police Department on Friday in a news release identified the victim of a Dec. 12 homicide in north Austin.
KWTX
‘It just hurts’: Daughter frustrated Temple cemetery has yet to place memorial marker for veteran father who died a year ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville woman is frustrated a cemetery in Temple has not yet installed the gravesite memorial marker for her veteran father, who died a year ago. Tammy Belk says her dad, Thomas Pope, was more than just a father and a friend, but also a hero who fought in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He died at the age of 90 after a battle with dementia.
KWTX
‘I must be the luckiest woman ever’: Central Texas mom shares the joy her daughter gives her in heartwarming videos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is sharing heartwarming videos of her daughter, Madi, who has Down syndrome, running out of school every day to embrace her at the end of a long sidewalk. Julie Potts says the joy she gets from the excitement Madi shows to see...
fox44news.com
Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
WacoTrib.com
Brazos Walking Sticks going strong after fire
A fire early in 2021 took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business didn’t skip a beat. One year later the business sits atop an ecommerce throne, shipping out handcrafted walking sticks and stuffing stockings across the world with a piece of Waco.
KXAN
Why some domestic violence charges are felonies in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on family assault charges, including allegations that he choked his fiancée. The specific charge he faces is assault by strangulation or suffocation, a family violence charge listed as a third degree felony.
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
KCEN
Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 10