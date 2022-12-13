ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN

2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community

WACO, Texas — The 7th annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2p-6p! At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring

Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
WACO, TX
KCEN

RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Humane Society of Central Texas Continues Fight Against Distemper

WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) — A distemper outbreak has been running rampant in Central Texas and it is hitting even harder here in Waco at the Humane Society. The Waco Animal Welfare Board met Wednesday to discuss the on-going Distemper and recent K-9 Influenza outbreaks, also addressing what protocols leaders are taking to combat cases […]
WACO, TX
KCEN

Wreaths Across America to honor veterans at Killeen City Cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas — Wreaths Across America will be remembering and honoring veterans at the Killeen City Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Volunteers will place wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans while saying each of their names out loud to be remembered. Wreaths Across America does...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘It just hurts’: Daughter frustrated Temple cemetery has yet to place memorial marker for veteran father who died a year ago

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville woman is frustrated a cemetery in Temple has not yet installed the gravesite memorial marker for her veteran father, who died a year ago. Tammy Belk says her dad, Thomas Pope, was more than just a father and a friend, but also a hero who fought in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He died at the age of 90 after a battle with dementia.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Brazos Walking Sticks going strong after fire

A fire early in 2021 took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business didn’t skip a beat. One year later the business sits atop an ecommerce throne, shipping out handcrafted walking sticks and stuffing stockings across the world with a piece of Waco.
WACO, TX
KXAN

Why some domestic violence charges are felonies in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on family assault charges, including allegations that he choked his fiancée. The specific charge he faces is assault by strangulation or suffocation, a family violence charge listed as a third degree felony.
TEXAS STATE
