Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsRoanoke Rapids, NC
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
WRAL
Woman-owned houseplant shop opens in Clayton
Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in this cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in this cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say
Rocky Mount police released the photos on this week after a theft from Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road.
WRAL
RDU preps for busy week as AAA predicts third-busiest travel year
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday will release its holiday travel forecast. Travel experts predict this may be the third-busiest year for air travel in more than 20 years. AAA predicts 3.3 million people from North Carolina will travel between Friday, Dec. 23, and Jan. 2, almost...
A Christmas miracle: Abrigo team collects more than 200 gifts for Toys for Tots after theft in Enfield warehouse
After two-thirds of the Toys for Tots gifts were stolen from the Enfield warehouse just 10 days before Christmas, it seemed like all hope was lost. But just when they thought hundreds of children would be left without presents, a Christmas miracle happened. Debbie Hamm works in human resources at...
WITN
Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
WRAL
Highs near freezing, flurries possible: Here are the chances for snow Christmas weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Get ready for the coldest Christmas in decades -- and a cold week leading up to the holiday. Low temperatures early Monday morning were well below freezing, ranging from the low 20s in Roxboro to upper 20s around Fayetteville. Highs on Monday will be in the...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
cbs17
Man arrested in connection with string of commercial robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Rocky Mount Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect responsible for several robberies over the last few weeks. Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro was put in handcuffs for his connection to four commercial robberies within the city limits of Rocky Mount, police said.
WRAL
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after Edgecombe County death
PINETOPS, N.C. — The Edgecombe Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a person shot at Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro. Deputies said once on scene they found a person dead. Deputies said Michael Jones was also on scene and taken into...
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
Wake Forest man devastated after losing wedding ring in 55th year of marriage
RALEIGH, N.C. — Frank Handibode looks through his wedding album at pictures of the woman he married 55 years ago. In that time, he has never gone without his wedding ring. Just days before Christmas, Frank and his wife were at Capital Grille in North Hills when he lost his wedding ring and later reached out to WRAL for help.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
Police chief hit by pickup truck, killed in crash in town of Brodnax
The police chief with the town of Brodnax -- on the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick County -- has reportedly died after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Route 58.
Community comes together to save Christmas after Toys for Tots donations stolen
Officers in Eastern North Carolina are investigating after toys were stolen from a Toys for Tots warehouse in Halifax County.
40,000 pounds of meatballs spill during truck crash in Virginia
The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged after an overnight crash that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Virginia.
WITN
Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
Woman killed in crash with Amazon van in Johnston County
A woman crashed into an Amazon van as it backed out of a driveway in Johnston County.
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
