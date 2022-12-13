ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WRAL News

Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Woman-owned houseplant shop opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

RDU preps for busy week as AAA predicts third-busiest travel year

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday will release its holiday travel forecast. Travel experts predict this may be the third-busiest year for air travel in more than 20 years. AAA predicts 3.3 million people from North Carolina will travel between Friday, Dec. 23, and Jan. 2, almost...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC

